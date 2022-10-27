Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:45
Clash of the Kits ahead of Bok-Ireland match
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 09:15
Warning over municipal finances of SA’s leading cities
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ndiafhi Rerani - Executive Director at Munsoft (municipal financial software)
Today at 09:30
What are the legal dos and don’t of being a social influencer?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 09:51
TEARS Animal Rescue Sleepathon 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wendy Scheepers - Marketing Manager at TEARS Animal Rescue
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Kassandra Sundt
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
Red Bull cart race
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
#Mex22 with Marc Marot
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: artisan chocolate experience with Hippolytas
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Selwyn Roberts - Marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: The Rockets and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Victor Khojane
Jerry Watt
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact. 4 November 2022 6:21 AM
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions. 4 November 2022 5:01 AM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
View all Politics
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it. 3 November 2022 9:55 AM
View all Business
How will Elon Musk's $8 premium Twitter affect users? After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk is looking to make some changes to the app, including a paid version. 4 November 2022 6:15 AM
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine. 4 November 2022 5:22 AM
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning. 3 November 2022 6:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss

27 October 2022 12:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Climate change
Carbon pollution
Fossil fuels
Antonio Guterres
Climate
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
COP27

The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction.

Lester Kiewit interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Countries must prioritise the climate or the world faces catastrophe, said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday.

"If we are not able to reverse the present trend, we will be doomed,” warned Guterres.

He was speaking ahead of COP27, the 27th United Nations climate conference, to be held in Egypt from 6 November to 18 November.

Senior politicians from 190 countries, including 90 heads of state, will attend the conference.

Levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere broke all records last year, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Photo by Markus Spiske (pexels.com).
Photo by Markus Spiske (pexels.com).

RELATED: Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power

Reprioritise the climate or perish; it’s quite a message…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Mr Guterres says problems like inflation, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, high energy and food prices… are distractions… He says let’s bring climate change to the centre of international debate…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.




27 October 2022 12:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Climate change
Carbon pollution
Fossil fuels
Antonio Guterres
Climate
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
COP27

More from Business

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dagga is green, and so are dollar bills. (Photo by Kindel Media at pexels.com)

Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop

3 November 2022 11:25 AM

Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion

3 November 2022 9:55 AM

South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?

3 November 2022 7:00 AM

While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ismagilov/123rf.com

SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023

3 November 2022 5:02 AM

The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat

2 November 2022 5:07 PM

The furore over a leaked memo calling for a moratorium on white hires has died down - Dis-Chem sales were affected for about a week says CFO Rui Morais.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shahin55/123rf.com

North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other

3 November 2022 9:10 AM

Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?

1 November 2022 5:12 PM

Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon energy, argues Ninety One's Tom Nelson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shanghai Disneyland. © ximagination/123rf.com

Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside

1 November 2022 9:46 AM

Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Brett Jordan

Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions

31 October 2022 2:39 PM

Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi @ sheilaf2002/123rf.com

US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack

29 October 2022 5:40 PM

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mir in the African bush after his rescue from Ukraine posted by WOW Ukraine @wowukr

[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home

29 October 2022 5:33 PM

Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adragan8/123rf.com

Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo

29 October 2022 2:51 PM

Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in the US tourist hotspot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kreml/123rf.com

'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map'

28 October 2022 12:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk

28 October 2022 10:44 AM

isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert

Local

Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs

Local

New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros

Local

EWN Highlights

DA must make up with coalition partners or see Phalatse ousted again - analysts

4 November 2022 8:13 AM

PSA hopes govt sees 'bigger picture' and increases wage offer

4 November 2022 7:41 AM

Discharging firearms in the air 'reckless' & 'puts bystanders at risk' - expert

4 November 2022 7:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA