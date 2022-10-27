Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss





Lester Kiewit interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Countries must prioritise the climate or the world faces catastrophe, said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday.

"If we are not able to reverse the present trend, we will be doomed,” warned Guterres.

He was speaking ahead of COP27, the 27th United Nations climate conference, to be held in Egypt from 6 November to 18 November.

Senior politicians from 190 countries, including 90 heads of state, will attend the conference.

Levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere broke all records last year, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Reprioritise the climate or perish; it’s quite a message… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Mr Guterres says problems like inflation, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, high energy and food prices… are distractions… He says let’s bring climate change to the centre of international debate… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

