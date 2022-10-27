SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert
Bruce Whitfield interviews wine specialist Roland Peens, Director of Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.
"Globally, fine wine is fast emerging as a stable investment asset in turbulent times and South African fine wine is no exception."
That's the word from Johan Malan, Head of Brokerage and Investments at Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.
Malan makes the point that fine wines are different to traditional financial assets, which tend to move with stock markets and market sentiment.
"Fine wine returns have little to zero correlation to financial markets" he emphasizes.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Roland Peens, Director at Wine Cellar.
South Africa has experienced a bit of a fine wine revolution over the last decade or so, Peens says.
Over the past ten years the top wine critics of the world... have been tasting our wines and saying they're world-class. And when you look at the prices compared to the French wines, the Italian wines, the American wines... they really are very well-priced.Roland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants
There has been a quality shift, and with that a pricing shift is also happening he says.
We're a relatively new fine wine industry; we haven't had a secondary market trade in fine wine and that's starting now.Roland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants
And here in South Africa it's exciting. The winemakers are passionate; they really wear their heart on their sleeve and they're discovering new varietiesRoland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants
I think that's the difference - we don't have the centuries of history; we're something new and under-valued.Roland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants
Wine Cellar's services include cellaring, a rather crucial element if you're one of those wine collectors who can't resist sampling your own wines.
You have to keep it off bounds... Wine Cellar has accumulated half a million bottles of clients' wine in Observatory, Cape Town. This is a huge asset we look after for a couple of thousand clients.Roland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants
And now that we've started the auction platform with Strauss & Co there's good liquidity on these vintage wines. We're seeing really high growth - a 19% compound growth on some of the investment products we offered four or five years ago.Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants
Peens explains that they put together collections of what they consider the "most investable" collections of fine wine.
These are offered to customers as vintage investment portfolios.
Wine Cellar is just about to release their 2022 edition of vintage wines from South Africa.
The R100 000 package gives a client four years' free cellaring, Peens says.
"We think that after four years it would have accumulated a huge amount of price growth."
For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
