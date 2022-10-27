Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitifeld interviews Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief of News24.
- Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko, his wife and two stepdaughters were among eight people arrested on Thursday in connection with dogdy dealings at the power utility.
- They made their first court appearance in the Middelburg Magistrates' Court to face charges including corruption.
The net is closing in on suspects in state capture at Eskom.
On Thursday, former acting CEO Matshela Koko was arrested along with his wife Mosima and two stepdaughters, Thato Choma and Koketso Aren.
They were among eight suspects who appeared in the Middelburg Magistrates Court to face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.
On Thursday evening, there were still questions around whether Koko would be released on bail.
Former #Eskom acting chief exec #MatshelaKoko is in the dock of the Middelburg Magistrates Court, where a total of 8 suspects are expected to make their first appearance on charges of graft related to the power utility. BW pic.twitter.com/UTWQZUMkOJ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2022
The former Eskom boss has been linked to irregular contracts for the building of Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga, valued at R2.2 billion.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief of News24.
a massively sign coup for the prosecuting authorities? promising these sorts of app for a long time, cming thick and fast.
I think this is a great day to rejoice in South Africa... It's no longer fair to say nothing is happening in terms of corruption and state capture... The arrest of Koko - a major player in state capture at Eskom - is a significant day in the new history of the National Prosecuting Authority under Shamila Batohi.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Yes of course the case must still be heard and many things could happen... but I for one had a sigh of relief today when I saw Mr Koko and his family doing a family outing to the Middleburg Magistrate's Court.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Koko has not seemed terribly concerned about this day coming, comments Whitfield.
Basson describes him as "a very arrogant man" who's been pretty confident on social media platforms over the past few years.
Very confident... in defense of what we now call the lost state capture years under former president Jacob Zuma. Koko was a very senior person in Eskom for many years... and the state is now charging him with pretty much a 'simple' type of corruption that we've seen in the past.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
The main allegation that he will face is that his family - through a company in which his stepdaughter was a shareholder - benefited from a R2 billion contract awarded to construct the Kusile power station.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Kusile is still not fully functional and has been one of the major causes of load shedding, Basson points out.
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Sub-standard construction is one of the problems - this was carried out by international companies with local subcontractors.
Among these was Swiss engineering firm ABB, awarded the R2 billion contract for "control and implementation systems" Basson quotes.
ABB in turn subcontracted to Impulse Holdings, which is partly owned by the Koko family.
