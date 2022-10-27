Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:18).
A seven-metre long python killed and swallowed whole a woman in Indonesia, reported the BBC on Wednesday.
Villagers went looking for her when she did not return home from the rubber plantation where she worked.
They found a python with a massively swollen stomach, killed it, and discovered her largely intact body inside.
What a way to go! One hopes that she was unconscious before it all happened… It’s not the first adult to be swallowed whole in Indonesia…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:18).
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/snake-python-serpent-scales-543243/
