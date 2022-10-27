Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:18).

A seven-metre long python killed and swallowed whole a woman in Indonesia, reported the BBC on Wednesday.

Villagers went looking for her when she did not return home from the rubber plantation where she worked.

They found a python with a massively swollen stomach, killed it, and discovered her largely intact body inside.

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.

What a way to go! One hopes that she was unconscious before it all happened… It’s not the first adult to be swallowed whole in Indonesia… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:18).