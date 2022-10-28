How a friend's mammogram appointment helped save Amy MacIver's life





Pippa Hudson speaks to Amy and Simon MacIver about their journey on how Amy beat breast cancer.

As a pillar of support, Amy decided to ease some of her friend's fears by making a girl's day out of her mammogram appointment, complete with lunch before and some drinks after.

Not thinking much of the outcome, she decided to get a mammogram as well - especially knowing that she would have procrastinated if she decided otherwise.

And in a form of "divine intervention", Amy's mammogram exposed a tumour nestled deep within her body, almost growing right on the wall of her chest.

If she had not gone for that mammogram, it would have been highly unlikely that her vigilant self-checks would have exposed anything to her.

I was always very vigilant about checking myself and very aware. So, I didn't think a mammogram was really that important because I checked myself regularly in the shower. What I didn't realise was that you can have a tumour which is growing inside of you, and you don't know that it's there. You can't feel it. Amy MacIver

What came next Amy describes as "taking the scariest roller coaster ride in the pitch dark" but still trying to maintain a sense of normalcy for her family.

Luckily enough, Amy had a strong support system, not only from the country who stood by her throughout her journey but also from her husband, Simon, who provided a pillar of emotional strength for her.

As strong as Amy is... but if there's one thing that she needs, it's emotional support. She can handle the physical side of things very well on her own but if she needs a pillar of strength, it's from an emotional perspective. Simon MacIver

Amy says that even though what she was going through was extremely difficult, she imagines that it might be worse for someone to witness their loved one go through so much pain that they, themselves, cannot take away.

I do think often the partners and the support system have it harder than the patient. It is a terrible journey for the patient... but to have to watch a loved one going through it, I think, must actually be twice as hard as the person going through it. Amy MacIver

Simon disagrees, saying that as much as witnessing her pain was heartbreaking, actually experiencing this pain is undoubtedly harder.

Just to push back against what Amy said, I don't think being the partner is harder than actually being the patient. What I saw Amy go through, you know, she's been incredibly brave and incredibly strong and it's scary to know how many people are actually going through that... It's not an easy thing to go through. Simon MacIver

