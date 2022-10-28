'US embassy terror alert unusual for diplomatic relations between SA, US'
John Perlman spoke to associate editor at the Daily Maverick and retired American diplomat, Brooks Spector, on the looming terrorism threat warning issued by the US embassy on Wednesday.
- The US embassy issued a warning on Wednesday that terrorists may be planning to attack large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in Sandton, Johannesburg.
- Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the country’s intelligence structures are still looking for concrete evidence.
He echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rebuke of the US government for skipping protocol. In the interim, the South African government has stated that it is looking into the threat of terrorism.
It’s not usual that the US would know these things but that the local country would have absolutely no idea.Brooks Spector, Daily Maverick associate editor and retired American diplomat
Spector said in order to protect American citizens' safety, the travellers advisory issues alerts of all kinds to warn tourists to avoid hostile countries affected by issues such as famine and civil unrest.
The lack of information is also out of the norm as the basic protocol is that someone has a well-founded view based on information of a certain kind that there is a problem, he said.
Consultations between countries are standard protocol unless the country exists in a hostile environment - which is not the case with South Africa, Spector explained.
This is a little different because it announces something that may happen but there isn’t enough information for you, I or anybody else to determine what it actually is.Brooks Spector, Daily Maverick associate editor and retired American diplomat
Nonetheless, issuing the warning is a necessary precaution in the event danger strikes on Saturday, said Spector.
Tell me what would happen if they knew something was off and they didn’t announce it and people actually got hurt or killed. Imagine how that would play out.Brooks Spector, Daily Maverick associate editor and retired American diplomat
Listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'US embassy terror alert unusual for diplomatic relations between SA, US'
More from Local
New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros
The SA Cities Network has carried out a State of City Finances survey, analysing municipal finances of our nine major cities, over two local government administrative terms from 2011-2016 and 2016- 2021.Read More
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs
Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert
Energy analyst Chris Yelland said the damage at Kusile power station was due to the failure of a duct that connects Kusile Unit 1 to the smoke stack.Read More
Men helping each other become better
Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre and Bradley Johannesen from the 5 Fold Foundation about the mentoring of young men.Read More
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence
The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narrative evidence of what they are experiencing, which will then be time-stamped and geo-located.Read More
Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety
On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit.Read More
The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay
Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.Read More