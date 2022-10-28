How illegal vehicle imports impact South Africa





John Maytham spoke to KIA South Africa CEO, Gary Scott.

An estimated 440,000 illegally imported used cars are making their way onto South African roads and approximately R8 billion escapes the taxman through these illicit transactions, according to BusinessLive.

KIA South Africa CEO, Gary Scott said ghost exports are the modus operandi for the unlawful trade.

The cars go through South African ports to be exported to neighbouring countries.

But instead, they stay and are sold in the country, unbeknown to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Principally they are coming through the South African ports and the seaports of Durban ostensibly to be exported to our neighbouring countries who do allow legally the import of used cars for consumption in those countries. Gary Scott, KIA South Africa CEO

He explained that storage houses for these vehicles, which are supposed to hold them temporarily before being put on a carrier and crossing the border, sign off on these cars and record them as sold.

When there’s money to be changed between hands, we get what we call ghost exports… Gary Scott, KIA South Africa CEO

South Africa has strict control measures that ensure only a limited number of legal used vehicle import permits are issued.

The sale of illegal imports poses a large risk to road safety.

There’s domestic consumption happening but with no tax collection. Gary Scott, KIA South Africa CEO

