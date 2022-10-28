After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading





Africa Melane spoke to the Restaurant Collective spokesperson and chief executive officer of Ocean Basket, Grace Harding, to see how restaurants are responding to this threat.

The alert warned of a potential terror attack in the greater Sandton area .

Harding said restaurants will be operating as normal.

Sandton City Mall. Picture: Michael Turner/123rf

The threat alert warned that terrorists may be planning to attack large gatherings of people in the greater Sandton area over the weekend of 29 and 30 October.

Harding said they have spoken to Sandton City Mall and other restaurant brands, and they will be operating as usual, but the mall has put security measures in place.

We are on high alert, like the mall, but we will keep all of our restaurants open. Grace Harding, Restaurant Collective spokesperson

She said she is unsure of whether or not people will be going to the mall but said she will go to support her colleagues and crew.

The South African government said that it was unfortunate that the United States issued this statement prematurely.

