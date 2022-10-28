Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition
Africa Melane spoke to KwaZulu Natal Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the importance of this ceremony.
-
The official traditional coronation of the Zulu Kung took place in August.
-
This ceremony is the final step in being recognised by the government.
The certificate handover ceremony is the final step to ensure that King Misuzulu is formally recongnised as the Zulu King and entitled to all the benefits associated with this, according to Mabaso.
This includes the convoy, the protection, the finances.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Kwa-Zulu Natal Eyewitness News correspondent
The certificate will be handed over by President Cyril Ramaphosa and around 48 000 people are expected to be in attendance.
While King Misuzulu has already had his official traditional coronation and is recognised as the king, this ceremony is the final step in being recognised by the South African government.
The event is expected to bring in a number of high-profile visitors both nationally and internationally, said Mabaso.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros
The SA Cities Network has carried out a State of City Finances survey, analysing municipal finances of our nine major cities, over two local government administrative terms from 2011-2016 and 2016- 2021.Read More
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs
Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert
Energy analyst Chris Yelland said the damage at Kusile power station was due to the failure of a duct that connects Kusile Unit 1 to the smoke stack.Read More
Men helping each other become better
Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre and Bradley Johannesen from the 5 Fold Foundation about the mentoring of young men.Read More
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence
The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narrative evidence of what they are experiencing, which will then be time-stamped and geo-located.Read More
Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety
On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit.Read More
The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay
Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.Read More