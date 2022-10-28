Judgement reveals Western Cape gangsters are tied up with top cops





Lester Kiewit spoke to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and investigative journalist Caryn Dolley about this evidence.

The judgement reveals gangs have access to reports of specialised units .

Winde said this needs to be addressed at a national level.

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Journalists and citizens have suspected, and feared, for some time that gangsters in the Western Cape have infiltrated the police.

Winde said that the judgement revealed gangsterism has not only infiltrated the lower levels of police but also specialised units.

If you go on further, in that paragraph 70 of the judgement it goes further to say this includes penetration of, and access to, the sanctity of the reports by specialised units, the anti-gang unit and crime intelligence. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

He added that while there are good men and women within the police service, it must be impossible to run a police station knowing some of your colleagues have been corrupted by gangsterism.

Can you imagine trying to run a police station where now suddenly the trust is gone? You are looking around your colleagues wondering who is actually in the pocket of gangsters. How can you run the police like that? Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde said that this case, and the rising crime, gangsterism and corruption need to be addressed at national level.

Where is the national minister? This is on his watch. Murder is going up, gangsterism and drugs are going up, extortion going up… I mean quite frankly his head should roll, I have said that for a while. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

