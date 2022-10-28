Judgement reveals Western Cape gangsters are tied up with top cops
Lester Kiewit spoke to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and investigative journalist Caryn Dolley about this evidence.
-
The judgement reveals gangs have access to reports of specialised units.
-
Winde said this needs to be addressed at a national level.
Journalists and citizens have suspected, and feared, for some time that gangsters in the Western Cape have infiltrated the police.
Winde said that the judgement revealed gangsterism has not only infiltrated the lower levels of police but also specialised units.
If you go on further, in that paragraph 70 of the judgement it goes further to say this includes penetration of, and access to, the sanctity of the reports by specialised units, the anti-gang unit and crime intelligence.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
He added that while there are good men and women within the police service, it must be impossible to run a police station knowing some of your colleagues have been corrupted by gangsterism.
Can you imagine trying to run a police station where now suddenly the trust is gone? You are looking around your colleagues wondering who is actually in the pocket of gangsters. How can you run the police like that?Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde said that this case, and the rising crime, gangsterism and corruption need to be addressed at national level.
Where is the national minister? This is on his watch. Murder is going up, gangsterism and drugs are going up, extortion going up… I mean quite frankly his head should roll, I have said that for a while.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
More from Local
New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros
The SA Cities Network has carried out a State of City Finances survey, analysing municipal finances of our nine major cities, over two local government administrative terms from 2011-2016 and 2016- 2021.Read More
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs
Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert
Energy analyst Chris Yelland said the damage at Kusile power station was due to the failure of a duct that connects Kusile Unit 1 to the smoke stack.Read More
Men helping each other become better
Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre and Bradley Johannesen from the 5 Fold Foundation about the mentoring of young men.Read More
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence
The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narrative evidence of what they are experiencing, which will then be time-stamped and geo-located.Read More
Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety
On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit.Read More
The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay
Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.Read More