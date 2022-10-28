Mpofu's walk out a clear attempt to undermine parliament's process: Casac
Lester Kiewit spoke to Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's (Casac) Lawson Naidoo for their view on the latest development in the hearing.
-
Mpofu walked out of proceedings on Thursday.
-
Naidoo said this cannot be used as an excuse to restart the trial.
Dali Mpofu - who until recently was Mkhwebane’s legal representative, walked out of proceedings and said he would not be taking any further instructions from her.
Mpofu also told the committee that he could no longer participate in an unfair process.
Naidoo said that this is not the first time we have seen a walkout like this, and it appears to be a tactic to delay the process.
It is a fairly transparent attempt at undermining the parliamentary process.Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of CASAC
Naidoo said that while Mkhwebane is entitled to legal representation, this walkout cannot be used as an excuse to restart the hearing.
There can be no suggestion that the process must start from scratch again, simply because advocate Mpofu and the legal team have walked out.Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of CASAC
This parliamentary hearing is supposed to determine Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
Listen to the audio above for more.
