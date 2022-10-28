Streaming issues? Report here
Elon Musk (finally!) buys Twitter for R800bn, then promptly fires top execs

Stuart Thomas

His $44 billion acquisition puts an end to six months of legal dramas over the future of the influencial social media company.

Clarence Ford interviews technology analyst Stuart Thomas.

Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter late on Thursday, then promptly fired most of its top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal.

In true form, Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit”.

The world’s richest man claims he bought Twitter to “help humanity”.

“I am buying Twitter because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner,” said Musk.

© manovankohr/123rf.com
© manovankohr/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk

Elon has come in with sweeping changes in mind… Several executives were escorted out of the building this morning…

Stuart Thomas, technology analyst

He wants to reinstate Donald Trump… There will have to be changes to its policies [to allow Trump back on] … He is a free-speech absolutist…

Stuart Thomas, technology analyst

Twitter loses about R100 million a year… He wants to make it profitable. His first step in that regard is getting rid of 75% of staff… He wants to incorporate it into a ‘super-app’ sort of like WeChat in China…

Stuart Thomas, technology analyst

Ford interviewed Thomas – scroll up to listen.




