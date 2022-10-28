Elon Musk (finally!) buys Twitter for R800bn, then promptly fires top execs
Clarence Ford interviews technology analyst Stuart Thomas.
Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter late on Thursday, then promptly fired most of its top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal.
the bird is freed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
In true form, Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit”.
The world’s richest man claims he bought Twitter to “help humanity”.
“I am buying Twitter because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner,” said Musk.
RELATED: 'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk
Elon has come in with sweeping changes in mind… Several executives were escorted out of the building this morning…Stuart Thomas, technology analyst
He wants to reinstate Donald Trump… There will have to be changes to its policies [to allow Trump back on] … He is a free-speech absolutist…Stuart Thomas, technology analyst
Twitter loses about R100 million a year… He wants to make it profitable. His first step in that regard is getting rid of 75% of staff… He wants to incorporate it into a ‘super-app’ sort of like WeChat in China…Stuart Thomas, technology analyst
Ford interviewed Thomas – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117883253_krabi-thailand-march-08-2018-closeup-of-elon-musk-twitter-profile-and-picture.html?vti=o3vg84eyqx5e1yhma6-1-4
More from Business
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop
Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.Read More
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion
South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More