Come be 'Funny on the Spot' with Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes this weekend!





Lester Kiewit speaks to comedians, Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes, about their latest team-up with their new show, Funny on the Spot.

The show comes after their successful run at the auditorium when they did their show, Deen There, Done That in May 2022.

As the name suggests, Funny on the Spot will be completely made up on stage where the audience are active participants in the show.

This means that every night will, essentially, be a brand-new show, with brand-new gaga, and a whole new vibe!

The show is like a lucky packet. When you buy a lucky packet, you love everything inside already, but you don't know what you're going to get exactly and that's the show! So, the beauty is it's made up with the crowd. Yaaseen Barnes, comedian

The two nights we've had some great moments that is only for the crowd. Sometimes someone from the crowd says something funnier than you, then you just like, 'yoh this person actually provided the gag'. Actually, guys, to be honest, we need you to work the jokes... If the crowd gives, the show becomes out of this world! Simmi Areff, comedian

Tickets start from R150, and you can cop them here.

