Come be 'Funny on the Spot' with Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes this weekend!
Lester Kiewit speaks to comedians, Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes, about their latest team-up with their new show, Funny on the Spot.
The show comes after their successful run at the auditorium when they did their show, Deen There, Done That in May 2022.
As the name suggests, Funny on the Spot will be completely made up on stage where the audience are active participants in the show.
This means that every night will, essentially, be a brand-new show, with brand-new gaga, and a whole new vibe!
The show is like a lucky packet. When you buy a lucky packet, you love everything inside already, but you don't know what you're going to get exactly and that's the show! So, the beauty is it's made up with the crowd.Yaaseen Barnes, comedian
The two nights we've had some great moments that is only for the crowd. Sometimes someone from the crowd says something funnier than you, then you just like, 'yoh this person actually provided the gag'. Actually, guys, to be honest, we need you to work the jokes... If the crowd gives, the show becomes out of this world!Simmi Areff, comedian
Tickets start from R150, and you can cop them here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
How will Elon Musk's $8 premium Twitter affect users?
After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk is looking to make some changes to the app, including a paid version.Read More
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.Read More
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures
Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth
South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress, Charlize Theron on a capsule collection.Read More
What information can a past employer share as a reference?
If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share?Read More
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more
The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More