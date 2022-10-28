10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop
Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.Read More
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion
South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs
Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert
Energy analyst Chris Yelland said the damage at Kusile power station was due to the failure of a duct that connects Kusile Unit 1 to the smoke stack.Read More
Men helping each other become better
Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre and Bradley Johannesen from the 5 Fold Foundation about the mentoring of young men.Read More
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence
The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narrative evidence of what they are experiencing, which will then be time-stamped and geo-located.Read More
Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety
On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit.Read More
The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay
Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.Read More
Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families
Lester Kiewit speaks to founder of the Track and Trace Missing Persons Unit, Advocate Venice Burgins, about the work they do across the country.Read More
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other
Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul.Read More
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?
Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon energy, argues Ninety One's Tom Nelson.Read More
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside
Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'.Read More
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions
Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.Read More
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.Read More
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home
Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.Read More
Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo
Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in the US tourist hotspot.Read More
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map'
Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday.Read More
How will Elon Musk's $8 premium Twitter affect users?
After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk is looking to make some changes to the app, including a paid version.Read More
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.Read More
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures
Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning.Read More
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth
South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress, Charlize Theron on a capsule collection.Read More
What information can a past employer share as a reference?
If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share?Read More
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more
The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.Read More
