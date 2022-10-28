The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King
In the wake of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's coronation in August earlier in the year, tomorrow comes the handover of the certificate of recognition by government. The historic once-in-a-lifetime event was last witnessed in 1971 when the late King Goodwill Zwelithini ascended to the throne. On Saturday, 29 October President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially and formally hand over the certificate which effectively symbolises the government's acknowledgment of the new king.
It is the administrative [action] of handing over this certificate. However, it is not the coronation. It's just the handing over. The coronation took place in August, when the king entered the kraal. That was the final cultural expectation in terms of traditions and customsDr. Gugu Mazibuko, UKZN Cultural expert
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- A twist of events this as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team abandons her.
- Ekurhuleni programming committee meets to finalise details of a special council meeting where a new mayor will be elected.
- Will the US Embassy Terror alert damage US/ SA relations? This after President Ramaphosa visited the US last month?
- Organisers of Jo'burg Pride say event will go ahead despite US terror warning.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post
On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.Read More
How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires
Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.Read More
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home
Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.Read More
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi
South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.Read More