Zip Zap Circus' new show, 'Rhapsody' comes to the Artscape in November
Clarence Ford speaks to circus artist at Zip Zap Circus - Sabine van Rensburg, about the circus company's new show, Rhapsody - A Philharmonic Circus, coming to the Artscape Opera House.
The contemporary circus show will run from 3 November to 6 November.
The show will feature traditional and contemporary circus art that features a 40-piece musical act led by Chad Hendricks as the conductor.
Audience members can expect an array of vocalists covering popular songs, an orchestra, some juggling, and ariel and circus performances.
For those wondering if circus is a dying art form, Van Rensburg says that clowns have not died, but merely 'changed costumes and intentions'.
[The circus] is less dying, and more evolving and growing. So, there's really an incredible new trend of young contemporary performers who are just pushing the boundaries, pushing the envelope in completely different ways, I think, it's more just about expanding the horizon on what circus can be.Sabine van Rensburg, circus artist - Zip Zap Circus
Tickets range from R100 to R350, and you can cop them here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
