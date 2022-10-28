SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:25
Boo-hoo no twitter blue for you
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongani Sithole - Data Analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 06:40
Live with Leanne
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 06:56
Stadium Market stand off between traders and City
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller | Chairperson Western Cape Informal Traders Coalition
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: The worrying financial state of our major metros
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danga Mughogho - Programme Manager at the SACN
Today at 07:16
Black Sash on Post Office and SA Post Bank failure to pay grants
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandiwe Zulu - Gauteng regional manager for Black Sash
Today at 07:20
MEC Wenger on spike in incoming travelers
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mireille Wenger - Western Cape MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:07
Africa Report
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:21
Gqimm Shelele: The Robert Marawa Story
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Marawa - Sports Presenter at Supersport, Metro Fm
Today at 08:45
Clash of the Kits ahead of Bok-Ireland match
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 09:15
Warning over municipal finances of SA’s leading cities
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ndiafhi Rerani - Executive Director at Munsoft (municipal financial software)
Today at 09:30
What are the legal dos and don’t of being a social influencer?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 09:51
TEARS Animal Rescue Sleepathon 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wendy Scheepers - Marketing Manager at TEARS Animal Rescue
Today at 10:15
Red Bull cart race
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
#Mex22 with Marc Marot
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: artisan chocolate experience with Hippolytas
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Selwyn Roberts - Marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: The Rockets and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Victor Khojane
Jerry Watt
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Men helping each other become better Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre an... 3 November 2022 10:55 AM
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narr... 3 November 2022 9:53 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
View all Politics
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it. 3 November 2022 9:55 AM
View all Business
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning. 3 November 2022 6:41 PM
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress,... 3 November 2022 1:41 PM
What information can a past employer share as a reference? If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share? 3 November 2022 7:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces

28 October 2022 11:31 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Ethiopia
peace talks
JJ Cornish
Tigray

South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Africa Melane spoke to Jean-Jacques Cornish - political reporter about the latest in the peace talks being held in Tshwane.

Peace talks between delegates from the Ethiopian government and rival Tigray forces are expected to yield a positive outlook in Pretoria.

This is the first formal meeting between the two clashing sides following almost two years of conflict.

The conflict began in November 2020 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent soldiers to Tigray after accusing the region's People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking the state's army camps.

Former UN executive and UJ Chancellor Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, and former president of Nigeria - Olusegun Obasanjo, are the key mediators in the talks.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Cornish said that developments remain sketchy as journalists are barred from the talks.

We have heard from Amnesty International now that talks began on Monday, and they will finish on Sunday as both sides are guilty of war crimes. It is very difficult to say because we are logged out of those talks and the cars are going in and out as we are standing outside the fence as journalists.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Political reporter

He added that calls to monitor social media against hate speech top the agenda during the talks.

We are hearing that they are saying there is a call on social media to control hate speech that could stir tempers and Twitter also has become a battle ground for the control of the narrative on this conflict.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Political reporter

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces




28 October 2022 11:31 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Ethiopia
peace talks
JJ Cornish
Tigray

More from Local

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the Men 4 Change organisation marched to the Lingelethu West Police Station in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on 10 December 2021 and handed over a memorandum of demands related to gender-based violence. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Men helping each other become better

3 November 2022 10:55 AM

Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre and Bradley Johannesen from the 5 Fold Foundation about the mentoring of young men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kwanele logo. Picture: Kwanele South Africa/Facebook

Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence

3 November 2022 9:53 AM

The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narrative evidence of what they are experiencing, which will then be time-stamped and geo-located.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City of Cape Town launched its new Highway Patrol Unit on 3 November 2022. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana/Eyewitness News

Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety

3 November 2022 8:37 AM

On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay

3 November 2022 7:34 AM

Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families

3 November 2022 6:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to founder of the Track and Trace Missing Persons Unit, Advocate Venice Burgins, about the work they do across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Blue Dot taxi pilot was a remarkable success: WC Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell

3 November 2022 6:20 AM

The Blue Dot taxi pilot project, which was designed to reduce driving offences by minibus taxis, will be ending on 30 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex workers and activists gathered at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 18 October 2022 where the murder case against a man linked the discovery of the bodies of six women at his father’s business premises was heard. Picture: Katlego Jiyane

Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke

3 November 2022 5:22 AM

Many activists and sex workers in South Africa have been calling for the industry to be decriminalised for the safety of the workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ismagilov/123rf.com

SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023

3 November 2022 5:02 AM

The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies

25 October 2022 12:04 PM

Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration

25 October 2022 8:01 AM

Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of traffic in Lagos by Oluwaseyi Aiyeobasan on Pixabay

Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime

22 October 2022 11:15 AM

Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

14 October 2022 12:58 PM

It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion

Business

Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence

Local

Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden, Trump come out firing in last days before midterms

4 November 2022 5:52 AM

Twitter says layoffs to begin Friday

4 November 2022 5:34 AM

Pocurement process for Nelson Mandela funeral was flawed, court told

3 November 2022 8:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA