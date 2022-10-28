Ceremonial tea tasting: How can you connect with what you are drinking?





Clarence Ford spoke to director at Nigiro Tea Merchants - Mingwei Tsai and manager at Nigiro Tea Merchants - Lisa Tsai about the art of the tea ceremony.

Ceremonial tea drinking is about being mindful and intentional with your drinking .

The ceremony relates to how you make and drink the tea.

FILE: Tea has been around for thousands of years and became important in many cultures. Picture: Nigiro Tea Merchants/Facebook Tea

Tea drinking has been around for thousands of years and is important in many cultures.

According to Mingwei, people have recently wanted to become more connected to what they are drinking when it comes to tea.

Maybe 20 or 30 years ago, tea drinking was just putting a tea bag in a cup, and it was okay. Now I think one makes more mindful decisions as to what tea you serve on the table and for who. Mingwei Tsai, director at Nigiro Tea Merchants

He said ceremonial tea drinking is not necessarily linked to a specific country but rather to consuming tea in a more mindful and connected way.

All and all it is to enter into a ceremonial state when we make tea, and we drink it in the most authentic way. Mingwei Tsai, director at Nigiro Tea Merchants

A ceremonial state can be entering into a state of meditation, a state of stillness, enjoyment, reflection, celebration or even mourning, he said.

Depending on the tea you are making, there are different methods to prepare it, as some tea leaves will be more sensitive to boiling water than others.

Mingwei said that when drinking tea, you should smile and thank the tea and, in that way, you honour the tea maker, the tea grower and the environment it came from.

The idea is to connect the tea drinker with the tea maker. Mingwei Tsai, director at Nigiro Tea Merchants

Listen to the audio above for more.