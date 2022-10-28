Ceremonial tea tasting: How can you connect with what you are drinking?
Clarence Ford spoke to director at Nigiro Tea Merchants - Mingwei Tsai and manager at Nigiro Tea Merchants - Lisa Tsai about the art of the tea ceremony.
-
Ceremonial tea drinking is about being mindful and intentional with your drinking.
-
The ceremony relates to how you make and drink the tea.
Tea drinking has been around for thousands of years and is important in many cultures.
According to Mingwei, people have recently wanted to become more connected to what they are drinking when it comes to tea.
Maybe 20 or 30 years ago, tea drinking was just putting a tea bag in a cup, and it was okay. Now I think one makes more mindful decisions as to what tea you serve on the table and for who.Mingwei Tsai, director at Nigiro Tea Merchants
He said ceremonial tea drinking is not necessarily linked to a specific country but rather to consuming tea in a more mindful and connected way.
All and all it is to enter into a ceremonial state when we make tea, and we drink it in the most authentic way.Mingwei Tsai, director at Nigiro Tea Merchants
A ceremonial state can be entering into a state of meditation, a state of stillness, enjoyment, reflection, celebration or even mourning, he said.
Depending on the tea you are making, there are different methods to prepare it, as some tea leaves will be more sensitive to boiling water than others.
Mingwei said that when drinking tea, you should smile and thank the tea and, in that way, you honour the tea maker, the tea grower and the environment it came from.
The idea is to connect the tea drinker with the tea maker.Mingwei Tsai, director at Nigiro Tea Merchants
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures
Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth
South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress, Charlize Theron on a capsule collection.Read More
What information can a past employer share as a reference?
If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share?Read More
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more
The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More
What LifeLine is doing to provide 24h support for men with mental health issues
Talking about your mental health issues is never a fun time: it's revealing, it's terrifying, it's vulnerable, and it can feel like you're opening yourself up to ridicule and shame - particularly when you're a man.Read More