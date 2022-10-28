Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map'

28 October 2022 12:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Vladimir Putin
Nuclear weapons
Adam Gilchrist
Lester Kiewit
War in Ukraine
Good morning Cape Town
Valdai Discussion Club
Igor Korotchenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

We are living through the most dangerous decade since the end of World War Two, warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Putin was addressing the annual Valdai Discussion Club - a Moscow-based think tank, in the wake of successive military defeats in Ukraine and rising anger at home over the chaotic mobilisation of 300 000 Russians to fight in the war.

He justified Russia's invasion of Ukraine, blaming the West for what he still calls a “special military operation” and for “denying countries their sovereignty”.

“The future world order is being formed before our eyes,” said Putin.

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com
© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

RELATED: Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

There were these veiled nuclear threats… [Last week’s nuclear drills were] a rehearsal for ‘wiping Britain and America off the map’, said Colonel Igor Korotchenko…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Korotchenko talked about Britain being submerged beneath the Atlantic, and America being a new naval waterway named after Stalin…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

RELATED: War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin

Nuclear war will touch most parts of the world in a big way…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



