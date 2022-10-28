Singer Ami Williams brings comedy and jazz together this Saturday
The Cape Town based jazz musician will be performing on Saturday at Protea Hotel Fire & Ice, showcasing some of her original material and versatile writing skills.
The event will be a jazz and comedy collaboration working with stand-up comedy producer Samoka.
This a concert we had to plan, I planned with Samoka…so we basically decided to bring comedy and jazz together.Ami Williams, Jazz singer, writer and composer
William’s career spans over 20 years and she has been mentored by legendary pianist Gerry Spencer who afforded her opportunities to perform in local Jazz clubs in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Her most recent venture outside of music is her work as an ambassador for children with Down Syndrome.
My music that I sing and how I interact with them, it helps them, and it stimulates them as well.Ami Williams, Jazz singer, writer and composer
Catch Ami Williams live, book your spot on Quicket.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/AmiWilliamsjazzvocalist
