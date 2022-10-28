Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus?
South African entrepreneur, part-time model, and reality show star, Rhona Erasmus is ready to take over our playlist this Sunday for another edition of #AnHourWith on CapeTalk.
Erasmus is currently on the reality television series, Die Real Housewives van Pretoria on KykNET.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for a special hour of her music memories from the 80s and 90s and tracks from Roxette, Bon Jovi and Pat Benatar.
Tune in on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | www.capetalk.co.za
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies.Read More
Hannes van Wyk takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson.Read More
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver.Read More
TV presenter Henck Conrey shares his playlist on CapeTalk
Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control to our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian.Read More
Local actor Armand Aucamp spins his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
TV and radio presenter Hein Wyngaard takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More