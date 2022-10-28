What a PhD student at UCT is doing to solve CPT's water crisis challenges
Pippa Hudson speaks to a student at the University of Cape Town (UCT) working towards her PhD in the Department of Environmental Science, Emily Nicklin, about her research on sustainable solutions to Cape Town's water security challenges.
The world's ecological crises include collapsing ecosystems, climate change, climate unpredictability and dwindling natural resources.
Cape Town, for example, experienced a devastating drought a few years ago.
This saw the city counting down to the possibility of complete waterlessness.
It was in part due to Day Zero that Nicklin understood the importance of the need for sustainable solutions to ecological crises which diverted her focus from general sciences to environmental science.
Along with her PhD studies, Nicklin is working with her supervisor at UCT at a research site called 'The Water Hub'.
The research looks for inventive solutions around Cape Town's water security challenges - which could also be carried out in places with similar challenges.
The research that I'm specifically working on is what we call, 'biofilters' which are, essentially, constructed wetlands and they use natural media... to, essentially, remove pollutants from water. So, there's bacteria in these systems that can extract nutrients.Emily Nicklin, environmental science PhD student - University of Cape Town
The reason that this is so important is that it can create multiple benefits. So, it's addressing the challenges, also, of food security, declining water quality. It's focusing on these more local solutions as opposed to relying on these large centralised systems.Emily Nicklin, environmental science PhD student - University of Cape Town
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Lifestyle
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures
Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth
South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress, Charlize Theron on a capsule collection.Read More
What information can a past employer share as a reference?
If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share?Read More
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more
The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More
What LifeLine is doing to provide 24h support for men with mental health issues
Talking about your mental health issues is never a fun time: it's revealing, it's terrifying, it's vulnerable, and it can feel like you're opening yourself up to ridicule and shame - particularly when you're a man.Read More