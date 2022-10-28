What a PhD student at UCT is doing to solve CPT's water crisis challenges





Pippa Hudson speaks to a student at the University of Cape Town (UCT) working towards her PhD in the Department of Environmental Science, Emily Nicklin, about her research on sustainable solutions to Cape Town's water security challenges.

The world's ecological crises include collapsing ecosystems, climate change, climate unpredictability and dwindling natural resources.

Cape Town, for example, experienced a devastating drought a few years ago.

This saw the city counting down to the possibility of complete waterlessness.

It was in part due to Day Zero that Nicklin understood the importance of the need for sustainable solutions to ecological crises which diverted her focus from general sciences to environmental science.

Along with her PhD studies, Nicklin is working with her supervisor at UCT at a research site called 'The Water Hub'.

The research looks for inventive solutions around Cape Town's water security challenges - which could also be carried out in places with similar challenges.

The research that I'm specifically working on is what we call, 'biofilters' which are, essentially, constructed wetlands and they use natural media... to, essentially, remove pollutants from water. So, there's bacteria in these systems that can extract nutrients. Emily Nicklin, environmental science PhD student - University of Cape Town

The reason that this is so important is that it can create multiple benefits. So, it's addressing the challenges, also, of food security, declining water quality. It's focusing on these more local solutions as opposed to relying on these large centralised systems. Emily Nicklin, environmental science PhD student - University of Cape Town

