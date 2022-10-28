Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study





John Maytham interviewed Daily Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard on the report's findings.

© utopia88/123rf.com

China is a key market and driver of demand for rhino carvings and not Vietnam’s well-known demand for folk remedies, according to the Daily Maverick.

The horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medicinal demand which is sourced from off-cuts and leftover pieces from the carving process.

Research organisation Wildlife Justice Commission released a report on Thursday – which observed 674 rhino horn seizures from 1 January 2012 until the end of 2021.

The report shone a new light on the illicit trade in rhino horns that has occurred for decades.

China is the key market where rhino horn is mostly coveted for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product. Ed Stoddard, Daily Maverick journalist

Stoddard said the report also examined the protection of vulnerable wildlife from exploitation by transnational organised crime networks.

There has been an apparent rise in harvested horns from legal stockpiles making their way to illicit trade.

Another concerning thing that they found is that the legal stockpiles that exist both in government hands and private hands are also increasingly being raided. Ed Stoddard, Daily Maverick journalist

Listen to the full audio above.