King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:45
Clash of the Kits ahead of Bok-Ireland match
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 09:15
Warning over municipal finances of SA’s leading cities
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ndiafhi Rerani - Executive Director at Munsoft (municipal financial software)
Today at 09:30
What are the legal dos and don’t of being a social influencer?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 09:51
TEARS Animal Rescue Sleepathon 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wendy Scheepers - Marketing Manager at TEARS Animal Rescue
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Kassandra Sundt
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
Red Bull cart race
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
#Mex22 with Marc Marot
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: artisan chocolate experience with Hippolytas
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Selwyn Roberts - Marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: The Rockets and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Victor Khojane
Jerry Watt
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros The SA Cities Network has carried out a State of City Finances survey, analysing municipal finances of our nine major cities, over... 4 November 2022 6:26 AM
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact. 4 November 2022 6:21 AM
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions. 4 November 2022 5:01 AM
View all Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it. 3 November 2022 9:55 AM
View all Business
How will Elon Musk's $8 premium Twitter affect users? After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk is looking to make some changes to the app, including a paid version. 4 November 2022 6:15 AM
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine. 4 November 2022 5:22 AM
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning. 3 November 2022 6:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family

29 October 2022 4:23 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Moses Mabhida stadium
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini
King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu

At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.

DURBAN - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s official recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa - at an event in Durban on Saturday - will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

At the same time, the gathering at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.

Not only will his detractors within the Zulu royal family be set back by his public recognition by the government but they will also have to contend with the fact that thousands, if not millions, of Zulu people, equally recognise Misuzulu as the rightful heir to the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Misuzulu is already on the throne but requires a certificate from Ramaphosa in his capacity as the President - to fully access government resources.

The King is regarded as a public servant and in order to have the benefits - which include government funding and protection - he must have been recognised by the President in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

But despite all the recognition, he still has to preside over a royal family that remains divided over his reign.

This comes as the larger part of his family still does not recognise him as the rightful monarch.

This includes some of his late father’s wives and some of his siblings from the other palaces.

Earlier this year, the King’s uncle Prince Mbonisi Zulu approached the courts in a bid to prevent King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne but his attempts failed.

The divisions moved up a notch higher when the royal spat turned into public mudslinging between the warring sides.

At the time - King Misuzulu had already begun his duties as King after he was left on the throne through the will of his mother, the late Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Zulu.

In March this year, the royal family commemorated the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu but due to the differences over the throne - two separate events were held at KwaKhethomthandayo and KwaKhangelamankengane palaces in Nongoma.

A large part of the late King’s wives and children gathered at the KwaKhethomthandayo while King Misuzulu and his siblings, the majority of traditional leaders and the general public attended the one at Kwakhangelamankengane.

In King Misuzulu’s corner is the royal elder, and Prime minister to the Zulu people and King, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi - the influential founder and former leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

A week later Ramaphosa announced his recognition of Prince Misuzulu as the rightful monarch.

“The assumption of the throne by His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu. His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of South Africa in wishing His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu a long and prosperous reign,” said Ramaphosa at the time.

But this was rejected by the other faction of the Zulu royal family.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the brother of the late King Zwelithini approached the courts again.

His attorney Peter Zwane told the court: “My client rejects the president’s recognition of Prince Misuzulu to be the next King”.

But the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed his bid with costs.

The divisions have been worsened by the factional crowning of the late King Zwelithini’s first-born son Prince Simakade - by his backers within the family - as King, at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma.

At the same time, another contender Prince Buzabazi of KwaDlamahlahla Royal Palace was named heir by another faction led by Prince Mbonisi.

But the public’s acceptance of Misuzulu as King was demonstrated when thousands attended his traditional coronation in Nongoma, where he was being introduced to his ancestors as King.

While addressing the gathering, the King promised unity.

“Today my people this is a very big day for the Zulu people and history, and I promise you all that from today onwards we are united," he said.

However, peace continues to evade the AmaZulu royal family. To his detractors, King Misuzulu is still a prince and nothing more.

Some observers have opined that the squabbles will soon dissipate as it is not unusual for the throne to be contested. In IsiZulu it is often said that ubukhosi buyabangwa - meaning the royal throne is always subject to a dispute.

Even his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu’s legitimacy was questioned by some members of the Zulu royal family.

However, by the time of his death last year, King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu had been on the throne for 49 years.


This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family




29 October 2022 4:23 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Moses Mabhida stadium
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini
King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu

More from Local

FILE: South African Municipal Workers' Union members protesting outside the Rand Water head offices in Johannesburg on 21 April 2021 to demand bonuses. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros

4 November 2022 6:26 AM

The SA Cities Network has carried out a State of City Finances survey, analysing municipal finances of our nine major cities, over two local government administrative terms from 2011-2016 and 2016- 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs

4 November 2022 6:21 AM

Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay

4 November 2022 5:01 AM

Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert

3 November 2022 5:46 PM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland said the damage at Kusile power station was due to the failure of a duct that connects Kusile Unit 1 to the smoke stack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the Men 4 Change organisation marched to the Lingelethu West Police Station in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on 10 December 2021 and handed over a memorandum of demands related to gender-based violence. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Men helping each other become better

3 November 2022 10:55 AM

Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre and Bradley Johannesen from the 5 Fold Foundation about the mentoring of young men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kwanele logo. Picture: Kwanele South Africa/Facebook

Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence

3 November 2022 9:53 AM

The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narrative evidence of what they are experiencing, which will then be time-stamped and geo-located.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City of Cape Town launched its new Highway Patrol Unit on 3 November 2022. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana/Eyewitness News

Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety

3 November 2022 8:37 AM

On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay

3 November 2022 7:34 AM

Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families

3 November 2022 6:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to founder of the Track and Trace Missing Persons Unit, Advocate Venice Burgins, about the work they do across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros

Local

Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs

Local

Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert

Local

EWN Highlights

DA must make up with coalition partners or see Phalatse ousted again - analysts

4 November 2022 8:13 AM

PSA hopes govt sees 'bigger picture' and increases wage offer

4 November 2022 7:41 AM

Discharging firearms in the air 'reckless' & 'puts bystanders at risk' - expert

4 November 2022 7:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA