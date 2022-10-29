[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
DURBAN - Thousands are expected to attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, on Saturday.
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa - who will hand over a certificate which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.
Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium a hive of activity as thousands attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu arrives at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of his coronation - where President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over a certificate recognising him as the official king of the Zulu nation. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier
President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban where he will hand over a certificate recognising King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the official king of the Zulu nation. Pictures(s): Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
King Misuzulu's brother - Prince Bambindlovu Zulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 29 October 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
ANC KZN chairperson, Siboniso Duma at the coronation of King Misuzulu in Durban. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
King Mswati III with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 29 October 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Abigail Javier/ Eyewitness News
Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium a hive of activity as thousands attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture(s): Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Omama besiphithiphithi singing and dancing outside the stadium ahead of the coronation. Picture(s): Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
[WATCH] Amabutho (Regiments) from Gauteng arriving here at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, ahead of king Misuzulu’s government coronation. They sing “eGoli sasingenje soniwa ngabantu” later today King Misuzulu will be a certified King. #KingMisuzuluCoronation pic.twitter.com/TMouV1AD1M' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) October 29, 2022
Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of the King's coronation. Picture(s): Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Singing and dancing ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Misuzulu in Durban, as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the certificate of recognition to the monarch. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
[Video] #KingMisuzuluCoronation' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 29, 2022
Video: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News pic.twitter.com/LxCZvakjla
This article first appeared on EWN : [IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
