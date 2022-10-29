SPCA takes Constantia resident to court for September baboon shooting
CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has opened a criminal case against a Constantia resident in connection with the shooting and subsequent death of a chacma baboon at the end of September.
At the time, the SPCA reported that "an irate resident" shot a young female baboon in the chest.
The bullet punctured the animal's lungs and she had to be euthanised.
RELATED: VIDEO Constantia resident allegedly shoots and kills female baboon on Sunday
The decision was made upon examination of the baboon after the SPCA called in a wildlife veterinarian to have her darted and sedated.
Volunteers who were in the area described how the critically injured female had been trapped behind an electric fence - after they lowered a tree trunk she was able to climb down to her troop.
To cause any animal such horrific suffering is inexcusable. The bullet penetrated her lung and she was lying on the road gasping for air when we found her.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The SPCA has has laid charges under the Animals Protection Act relating to the ‘horrific suffering’ the baboon experienced.
The perpetrator is also being charged for the use of a firearm in a residential area and for the unlawful hunting of a protected species.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA condemns in the strongest terms the unnecessary and cruel use of force against sentient wildlife on the urban edges of Cape Town and is confident that justice will be delivered against the perpetrator.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
RELATED: UPDATE Betty's Bay baboon allegedly shot by resident is euthanised
Source : Pete Oxford - permission granted to use by pgotographer
More from Local
New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros
The SA Cities Network has carried out a State of City Finances survey, analysing municipal finances of our nine major cities, over two local government administrative terms from 2011-2016 and 2016- 2021.Read More
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs
Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert
Energy analyst Chris Yelland said the damage at Kusile power station was due to the failure of a duct that connects Kusile Unit 1 to the smoke stack.Read More
Men helping each other become better
Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre and Bradley Johannesen from the 5 Fold Foundation about the mentoring of young men.Read More
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence
The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narrative evidence of what they are experiencing, which will then be time-stamped and geo-located.Read More
Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety
On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit.Read More
The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay
Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.Read More