[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze
CAPE TOWN - Table Mountain's cable car service has been suspended as a fire sweeps towards the upper cable station and the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail.
SANParks has urged visitors to stay clear of the area for their own safety.
The fire started at around 8 pm on Friday night on the Kasteelpoort side of the mountain in Fountain Ravine, says TMNP Fire Manager Philip Prins.
Crews from Table Mountain National Park and the City's Fire and Rescue Services have been fighting the blaze.
NCC Wildfires dispatched fresh ground crews on Saturday morning and more crews were expected from Volunteer Wildfire Services.
Working on Fire dispatched a chopper, a spotter plane and an aerial service vehicle from their base in George.
⚠️WC Fire Alert⚠️' Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 29, 2022
📍Fountain Ravine Fire
Working on Fire chopper, spotter plane and an aerial service vehicle have left the Denneoord Fire Base in George and are inbound to Cape Town to assist the @TableMountainNP with suppression efforts.#SavingLives pic.twitter.com/e7j3q1jakO
The fire has now reached the top of Table Mountain, reports Parkscape.
SANParks has reminded visitors that NO drones are allowed within Table Mountain National Park.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TableMountainNP/
