Holy cow! How cuddling cattle can be a form of therapy





Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Lawrence Fox about the benefits of cuddling cows.

We've heard of tree-hugging, horticulture therapy and equine-assisted therapy, known as horse therapy.

But imagine getting under the big, warm belly of a cow, chewing its cud?

Welcome to the cow cuddling experience - a popular form of therapy which allows people to get up and close with domesticated cattle.

The therapy involves talking, cuddling, and scratching hand-raised cows on a farm.

Cow cuddling was started by farmers in the Netherlands over a decade ago, with calm, gentle cows.

Since then, the unconventional social activity has grown across Europe, the US and in Australia.

Cow Cuddling Co is a social enterprise based in Australia, that employs people living with mental illness and intellectual disabilities.

We are social animals and so we have physiological response when we engage with social activity with animals. The difference with large animals like cows and horses, is that the animals have a very warm temperature and a slow heart rate. That creates a very substantial reaction in our bodies. Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

We have a big oxytocin release, which is our social bonding hormone and our heart rate slows down. So we feel a sense of calm and very socially connected to the cows and horses or the people engaging in the therapy. Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

The therapy is hugely popular amongst families, particularly parents and grandparents bonding with their children and grandchildren.

The more surprising thing is seeing farmers who have worked in the dairy and beef production industries and haven't had an opportunity to go back and reconnect with their animals they love. We have a lot of people over the age of 50 and even mothers bringing their babies. It's suited to everyone. Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

In Australia, cow cuddling is also considered a medical therapy option for people struggling with various conditions or illnesses. Australian citizens can also claim government funding for these services.

Young children with autism spectrum disorder can be prescribe cow cuddling by a doctor. Because of that oxytocin release, it helps to build long term social capacity. Our national disability scheme would cover this activity for the child and parents. Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

However, don't think you can simply wrap your arms around any cow. Like humans, bovine have various personality types and some are suited to working with children.

All the cows on our farm are beautiful animals. Our cows were hand raised and were sent to a high school to teach students about agricultural processes. When they returned to the beef cattle farm, the owner didn't feel comfortable about putting them back in their beef herd so he gifted them to another farm as pets. Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

I knew the people who owned that farm and I would go hang out with them on weekends. So I had first hand knowledge that the cows were very capable of socialising and had everything required for people to get close and get a therapeutic benefit. Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

