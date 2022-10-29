Holy cow! How cuddling cattle can be a form of therapy

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Men helping each other become better Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre an... 3 November 2022 10:55 AM
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narr... 3 November 2022 9:53 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
View all Politics
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it. 3 November 2022 9:55 AM
View all Business
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress,... 3 November 2022 1:41 PM
What information can a past employer share as a reference? If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share? 3 November 2022 7:31 AM
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wro... 3 November 2022 4:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Holy cow! How cuddling cattle can be a form of therapy

29 October 2022 12:02 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Farmers
Cattle
Therapy
cow cuddling

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Lawrence Fox about the benefits of cuddling cows.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Lawrence Fox about the benefits of cuddling cows.

© mihtiander/123rf.com
© mihtiander/123rf.com

We've heard of tree-hugging, horticulture therapy and equine-assisted therapy, known as horse therapy.

But imagine getting under the big, warm belly of a cow, chewing its cud?

Welcome to the cow cuddling experience - a popular form of therapy which allows people to get up and close with domesticated cattle.

The therapy involves talking, cuddling, and scratching hand-raised cows on a farm.

Cow cuddling was started by farmers in the Netherlands over a decade ago, with calm, gentle cows.

Since then, the unconventional social activity has grown across Europe, the US and in Australia.

Sara Jayne Makwala-King chatted to Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co about the benefits of cuddling cows.

Cow Cuddling Co is a social enterprise based in Australia, that employs people living with mental illness and intellectual disabilities.

We are social animals and so we have physiological response when we engage with social activity with animals. The difference with large animals like cows and horses, is that the animals have a very warm temperature and a slow heart rate. That creates a very substantial reaction in our bodies.

Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

We have a big oxytocin release, which is our social bonding hormone and our heart rate slows down. So we feel a sense of calm and very socially connected to the cows and horses or the people engaging in the therapy.

Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

The therapy is hugely popular amongst families, particularly parents and grandparents bonding with their children and grandchildren.

The more surprising thing is seeing farmers who have worked in the dairy and beef production industries and haven't had an opportunity to go back and reconnect with their animals they love. We have a lot of people over the age of 50 and even mothers bringing their babies. It's suited to everyone.

Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

In Australia, cow cuddling is also considered a medical therapy option for people struggling with various conditions or illnesses. Australian citizens can also claim government funding for these services.

Young children with autism spectrum disorder can be prescribe cow cuddling by a doctor. Because of that oxytocin release, it helps to build long term social capacity. Our national disability scheme would cover this activity for the child and parents.

Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

However, don't think you can simply wrap your arms around any cow. Like humans, bovine have various personality types and some are suited to working with children.

All the cows on our farm are beautiful animals. Our cows were hand raised and were sent to a high school to teach students about agricultural processes. When they returned to the beef cattle farm, the owner didn't feel comfortable about putting them back in their beef herd so he gifted them to another farm as pets.

Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

I knew the people who owned that farm and I would go hang out with them on weekends. So I had first hand knowledge that the cows were very capable of socialising and had everything required for people to get close and get a therapeutic benefit.

Lawrence Fox, founder of Cow Cuddling Co

Scroll up to listen to this interview.




29 October 2022 12:02 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Farmers
Cattle
Therapy
cow cuddling

More from Lifestyle

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thebe Magugu x Dior. Picture: facebook.com/thebemagugu

Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth

3 November 2022 1:41 PM

South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress, Charlize Theron on a capsule collection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © ordinary042/123rf.com

What information can a past employer share as a reference?

3 November 2022 7:31 AM

If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more

3 November 2022 4:55 AM

The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LifeLine. Picture: facebook.com/TheLifelineSouthAfrica

What LifeLine is doing to provide 24h support for men with mental health issues

2 November 2022 1:48 PM

Talking about your mental health issues is never a fun time: it's revealing, it's terrifying, it's vulnerable, and it can feel like you're opening yourself up to ridicule and shame - particularly when you're a man.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African elephants. © tobkatrina/123rf.com

Elephant's trunk has most complex musculature on the planet - Dr Michael Brecht

2 November 2022 12:20 PM

Professor Michael Brecht speaks with John Maytham about the incredible control that elephants have over their trunks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pine trees. Picture: LUM3N from Pixabay

How and why should we be managing invasive alien plant species?

2 November 2022 12:13 PM

South Africa has many alien plant species, but are some of these doing significant harm to their environment?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion

Business

Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence

Local

Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety

Local

EWN Highlights

Merlog Foods calls for removal of import tax on European frozen potatoes

3 November 2022 7:31 PM

PSA warns govt to expect disruptions as members intensify wage strike

3 November 2022 6:15 PM

President Ramaphosa: Eskom board to deal with Eskom's failures

3 November 2022 5:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA