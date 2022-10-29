[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties
CAPE TOWN - The hardworking K9 unit of the Cape Town Metro Police enjoyed a well-deserved break from their duties this week.
The team's drug-sniffing canines play a hugely important role in drug busts and arrests around the city.
RELATED: K9 team sniffs out mandrax worth R2.5mn hidden in a car's false compartment
Their other duties include nosing out explosives and protected species. The police dogs also help track dangerous suspects and use their skills during search and rescue operations.
The K9's outing to Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens this week is the second such trip organised with the Kirstenbosch team.
Police dog heroes get day off with forest 'walkies' treat
The initiative aims to give the K9s a change of pace from their daily duties that have seen them play an instrumental role in effecting 200 drug-related arrests between July 2021 and October 2022.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The City's JP Smith says they hope to make it a regular excursion, particularly for the canines.
It seems a wonderful outing was enjoyed by all, even poor Shadow who needed to be carried down after experiencing some trouble with her hip.
The German Shepherd seemed fine afterwards but has been placed under observation, Smith says.
"Old 'gal Shadow is scheduled to be retired shortly but today's occurrence may require her immediate retirement."
Top drug-busting German Shepherd Xena made a personal appearance in the Cape Talk studios recently - check out the wonderful video below.
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/K9s%20stretch%20their%20legs
