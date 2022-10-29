Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City
The City of Cape Town has warned it will be clamping down on the use of illegal fireworks and any "anti-social behaviour" on Guy Fawkes next Saturday, 5 November.
While law enforcement patrols will be increased in previously problematic areas, the City's appealed to the public to report any bad behaviour. These incidents tend to take place in the lead-up to Guy Fawkes as well.
And of course there's an increase in calls to the SPCA about distressed animals when fireworks are set off.
Last year, 334 calls were received between 1 and 5 November relating to the illegal discharge of fireworks, 80% of them on the day itself.
There were also numerous complaints of young people roaming around and attacking pedestrians and motorists, the City says.
A growing subculture of throwing paint and faeces during Guy Fawkes in Cape Town
In once incident, a motorcyclist sustained minor injuries when a bottle was hurled at him, and he fell off his bike.
In another, a group of children attacked a Waste Mart truck in Macassar, pelting staff and the vehicle with stones and balloons filled with paint and other liquids.
"We have to change the narrative around Guy Fawkes," says JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security.
He emphasises this is not something the City alone can do.
It ultimately boils down to common courtesy and respect, and this needs to be inculcated at home. Our appeal is to residents in hotspot areas to stand up against the destructive behaviour that has become associated with this day.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The City no longer provides designated fireworks sites for Diwali, Guy Fawkes or New Year's Eve - no fireworks are allowed unless a permit has been obtained to host a fireworks display.
The sale or storage of fireworks is allowed under certain conditions only.
If you see anything suspicious, or are aware of mob attacks or the illegal discharge and sale of fireworks, please report it.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
To report any incidents, call the Public Emergency Communications Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
