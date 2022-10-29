[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home





Image of Mir in the African bush after his rescue from Ukraine posted by WOW Ukraine @wowukr

Two male lions rescued from war-torn Ukraine are settling in at their new home in the African bush.

The pair had been temporarily housed in Romania before being flown out to South Africa by NGO Warriors of Wildlife (WOW).

Mir and Simba are now residents of the Simbonga Game Reserve & Sanctuary in the Eastern Cape.

Lions Simba and Mir, rescued from Ukraine, loaded up at OR Tambo for transportation to a game sanctuary the Eastern Cape. Image posted by WOW Ukraine @wowukr

The pair arrived at Simbonga in the early hours of 29 September, transported there in two bakkies after their international flight touched down at OR Tambo in Johannesburg.

Both boys have their own individual stories, but one thing is the same... they both started in Ukraine, requiring evacuation due to the ongoing conflict with Russia; followed by a stay in Romania, where they then caught the flight of their lives to come home. WOW Ukraine - Warriors of Wildlife

The video below shows one of the lions sleeping peacefully in his night shelter and then emerging to explore his new "hood" on the first day.

While Mir was quick to start exploring his new surrounds in the African bush, Simba was still frightened at the beginning and preferred to stay in his shelter WOW Ukraine first reported.

Since then, pictures have emerged of both lions outside and enjoying the sunshine.

Our hearts are heavy to know how many people and animals have suffered, and continue to suffer in Ukraine; but for Mir, Simba (and the Odesa 9), that suffering is finally over. WOW Ukraine - Warriors of Wildlife

Image of Simba enjoying the African bush posted by WOW Ukraine

Click here if you would like to donate to Warriors of Wildlife's rescue efforts.