Clash of the Kits ahead of Bok-Ireland match
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Warning over municipal finances of SA's leading cities
Guests
Ndiafhi Rerani - Executive Director at Munsoft (municipal financial software)
What are the legal dos and don't of being a social influencer?
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
TEARS Animal Rescue Sleepathon 2022
Guests
Wendy Scheepers - Marketing Manager at TEARS Animal Rescue
DW Berlin with Kassandra Sundt
Red Bull cart race
#Mex22 with Marc Marot
The Masterclass: artisan chocolate experience with Hippolytas
Guests
Selwyn Roberts - Marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa
Unplugged: The Rockets and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels
Guests
Dr. Victor Khojane
Jerry Watt
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack

29 October 2022 5:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Washington
Joe Biden
Washington DC
Hammer attack
US
House of Representatives
political violence
Nancy Pelosi
US Democrats
Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack.

Pelosi was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder in the early morning hours at the couple's home in San Francisco, California.

The assailant threatened Paul Pelosi's life while demanding to see the Speaker herself, said a statement issued by Nancy Pelosi's office.

Image of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi @ sheilaf2002/123rf.com
Image of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi @ sheilaf2002/123rf.com

US President Joe Biden described the attack as "despicable".

He noted it's being reported that the same chant used during the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol in 2021, was shouted by Paul Pelosi's assailant: "Where's Nancy, Where's Nancy..."

"There's too much political violence in America, too much hatred" Biden said.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the attack on her husband.

82-year-old Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery for serious injuries.

Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

Drew Hammill, Spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi

The Los Angeles Times reports that Paul Pelosi told the intruder he needed to use the bathroom, then made a secret 911 call on his mobile phone and left the line open.

San Francisco Police arrested the man after responding to the call.

The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, was also taken to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

He faces a number of charges including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.




