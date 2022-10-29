US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack.
Pelosi was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder in the early morning hours at the couple's home in San Francisco, California.
The assailant threatened Paul Pelosi's life while demanding to see the Speaker herself, said a statement issued by Nancy Pelosi's office.
US President Joe Biden described the attack as "despicable".
He noted it's being reported that the same chant used during the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol in 2021, was shouted by Paul Pelosi's assailant: "Where's Nancy, Where's Nancy..."
"There's too much political violence in America, too much hatred" Biden said.
Nancy Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the attack on her husband.
82-year-old Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery for serious injuries.
Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.Drew Hammill, Spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi
The Los Angeles Times reports that Paul Pelosi told the intruder he needed to use the bathroom, then made a secret 911 call on his mobile phone and left the line open.
San Francisco Police arrested the man after responding to the call.
Suspect Arrested in Violent Assault at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Residence' San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 29, 2022
The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old David DePape. ➡️ https://t.co/Y56QHwq8pd pic.twitter.com/l0sR1oLMNX
The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, was also taken to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
He faces a number of charges including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128989882_san-francisco-ca-august-23-2019-speaker-of-the-house-nancy-pelosi-speaking-at-the-democratic-nationa.html?vti=lvh0jgrz0dr7tn4m43-1-11
