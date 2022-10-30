'Triangle of Sadness' director Ruben Ostlund talks about the making of the movie

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:33
Dis-Chem needs our support, not our condemnation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder of Sorbet, Hatch Institute and author of Cultureneering at ...
Today at 17:05
PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA TO ANSWER QUESTIONS IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Ethiopia: Government, Tigrayan forces agree to end two-year war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Fairy circles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eugene Moll
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Men helping each other become better Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre an... 3 November 2022 10:55 AM
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narr... 3 November 2022 9:53 AM
Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit. 3 November 2022 8:37 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
View all Politics
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it. 3 November 2022 9:55 AM
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive? While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen. 3 November 2022 7:00 AM
View all Business
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress,... 3 November 2022 1:41 PM
What information can a past employer share as a reference? If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share? 3 November 2022 7:31 AM
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wro... 3 November 2022 4:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ruben Ostlund talks about the making of the movie

30 October 2022 10:46 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cannes Film Festival
Charlbi Dean
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Ostlund
Woody Harrelson

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'.

- The film stars Woody Harrelson & Charlbi Dean and is directed by Ruben Ostlund.

- It won the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival this year.

- `Triangle of Sadness' is showing in cinemas across South Africa.

The movie `Triangle of Sadness' opened at cinemas on Friday 28 October.

It won the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes this year, and is described as being wickedly funny.

The film stars Woody Harrelson and Cape Town-born model and actress Charlbi Dean, who tragically died, reportedly from a viral infection earlier this year.

RELATED: 'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32

In the film, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty.

Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson).

At first, everything seems great, until it all ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a deserted island and fighting for survival.

Charlbi plays one of the main characters in the film. When it came to casting I had a long struggle to find an actress to fill that role and who could play that role in a great way. Charlbi was a precise actress, she knew exactly how to deal with the dialogue.

Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'

When we got the news that she (Charlbi Dean) passed away, it was a very sad feeling because it's a star of that ensemble is missing now.

Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'

My wife is a fashion photographer, and she had been in Cape Town working...one of my wife's friends said you really have to check out Charlbi.

Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'

Woody Harrelson is not only a great actor, he's a great colleague and collaborated in a great way.

Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'

Listen to the audio for more.




30 October 2022 10:46 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cannes Film Festival
Charlbi Dean
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Ostlund
Woody Harrelson

More from Lifestyle

Thebe Magugu x Dior. Picture: facebook.com/thebemagugu

Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth

3 November 2022 1:41 PM

South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress, Charlize Theron on a capsule collection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © ordinary042/123rf.com

What information can a past employer share as a reference?

3 November 2022 7:31 AM

If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more

3 November 2022 4:55 AM

The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LifeLine. Picture: facebook.com/TheLifelineSouthAfrica

What LifeLine is doing to provide 24h support for men with mental health issues

2 November 2022 1:48 PM

Talking about your mental health issues is never a fun time: it's revealing, it's terrifying, it's vulnerable, and it can feel like you're opening yourself up to ridicule and shame - particularly when you're a man.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African elephants. © tobkatrina/123rf.com

Elephant's trunk has most complex musculature on the planet - Dr Michael Brecht

2 November 2022 12:20 PM

Professor Michael Brecht speaks with John Maytham about the incredible control that elephants have over their trunks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pine trees. Picture: LUM3N from Pixabay

How and why should we be managing invasive alien plant species?

2 November 2022 12:13 PM

South Africa has many alien plant species, but are some of these doing significant harm to their environment?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© langstrup/123rf.com

What has led to the rise of side hustle culture?

2 November 2022 11:16 AM

Side jobs, or side hustles have become an important way for many South Africans to supplement their income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CollinsDict/Twitter

'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year

2 November 2022 8:23 AM

The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety

Local

Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop

Business

[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion

Business

EWN Highlights

12 Buffalo City officials accused of R12m fraud appear in court

3 November 2022 2:55 PM

Man suspected of attempted assassination of former Pakistan PM Khan shot dead

3 November 2022 2:38 PM

Trial against 2 Collins Chabane Municipality execs linked to VBS saga delayed

3 November 2022 2:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA