'Triangle of Sadness' director Ruben Ostlund talks about the making of the movie
- The film stars Woody Harrelson & Charlbi Dean and is directed by Ruben Ostlund.
- It won the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival this year.
- `Triangle of Sadness' is showing in cinemas across South Africa.
The movie `Triangle of Sadness' opened at cinemas on Friday 28 October.
It won the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes this year, and is described as being wickedly funny.
The film stars Woody Harrelson and Cape Town-born model and actress Charlbi Dean, who tragically died, reportedly from a viral infection earlier this year.
RELATED: 'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32
In the film, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty.
Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson).
At first, everything seems great, until it all ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a deserted island and fighting for survival.
Charlbi plays one of the main characters in the film. When it came to casting I had a long struggle to find an actress to fill that role and who could play that role in a great way. Charlbi was a precise actress, she knew exactly how to deal with the dialogue.Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'
When we got the news that she (Charlbi Dean) passed away, it was a very sad feeling because it's a star of that ensemble is missing now.Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'
My wife is a fashion photographer, and she had been in Cape Town working...one of my wife's friends said you really have to check out Charlbi.Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'
Woody Harrelson is not only a great actor, he's a great colleague and collaborated in a great way.Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'
Listen to the audio for more.
