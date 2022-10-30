Why it may be important to give your partner 'space' in a relationship
- When a partner asks for 'space' some fear it means the beginning of the end of a relationship.
- There could be many reasons why one partner might need some alone time.
- Experts say giving people space could benefit both people and rekindle the relationship.
The last thing anyone wants to hear from their significant other are the words, 'we need to talk'.
When that talk eventually happens, you're confronted with the reality that your partner 'wants some space' - space away from you.
What do people mean when they say that they need space?
How do you feel when someone asks you to give them space, and how are you meant to respond?
When a partner tells you that they need some space, it’s understandable to feel concerned, because nobody wants to hear that someone needs time away from them.
You would almost certainly feel as if the writing's on the wall, as if your partner is taking the first step towards exiting the relationship.
But according to some experts, 'space' might not signal the beginning of the end of a relationship. It could in fact open the door to rekindling the partnership.
These are part of healthy discussions that need to happen. Relationships are conversations. Remember we're bringing two lives that have a history of themselves. A history that involves strengths, weaknesses and anxieties.Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist
The first thing we got to be clear about is our intentions. What's driving you in saying this. You don't want to use this as a sandwich, to say I'm on my way out.Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist
The Ts & Cs feel like it's outside the language of love, but essentially we are writing the Ts & Cs of how we are going to take care of this relationship that we're building.Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why it may be important to give your partner 'space' in a relationship
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42398852_upset-couple-not-talking-to-each-other-after-fight-at-home-in-bedroom.html
