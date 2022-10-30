'Stay in your lane!' - Capetonians increasingly being nabbed for bad driving
Capetonians, you guys are bad drivers!
A recent report released by Cape Town Traffic Services paints a worrying picture of how ill-disciplined Cape Town motorists have become over the last five years.
Over a 15 month period, the city recorded a sharp rise in traffic-related offences - a worrying indication that road users are increasingly disobeying the rules of the road.
These includes an array of driving offences like dangerous overtaking, not wearing seatbelts, overloading, to the state of vehicles, unlicensed drivers and drunk driving.
RELATED: Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In 2017, traffic officials recorded on average two and a half million offences a year. That number shot up to more than 3,7 million offences over the last 15 months.
One of the biggest offenders are taxi drivers.
During the 15-month period under review, a total of 7 474 public transport vehicles were impounded where drivers could not produce a valid operating permit, or were found to be contravening the conditions of their operating permit.
In the last financial year, that number shot up to more than 3,7 million offences, and if the statistics for the first quarter of the current financial year are anything to go by, this appears to be the new normal.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
The pandemic impacted on some categories, like arrests made and warrants executed, but we are noticing an upward trajectory once more.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
...while there are likely more cars on our roads than there were five years ago, particularly because of the collapse of the rail system, it's still no excuse or justification.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
RELATED: Santaco not happy with CoCT's amended traffic bylaw
Meanwhile, Cape Town's amended traffic by-law will now give traffic officers the power to impound vehicles of repeat offenders rather than the continuation of fines.
The City said this will help with the justice system and the backlog in traffic-related court cases.
The City's enforcement services are currently awaiting finalisation of admission of guilt and penalty amounts by the courts, after which staff will participate in training and information sessions on the practical application of the amended by-law.
This amended by-law will go a long way in helping us to address some of the selfish and risky behaviour on our roads.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
The sheer number of offences that are being recorded on a daily basis are proof enough that we need to do more to tackle this scourge.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
So, if road users refuse to change their ways, we'll simply have to act by impounding their vehicles in instances where the amended by-law now makes provision for such impoundment.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
