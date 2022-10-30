Load shedding won't disrupt matric exams, says Motshekga
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says load shedding won’t disrupt this year’s exams.
The Minister addressed the public on Sunday on the state of the department's readiness as matric students start sitting for their final exams on Monday.
Motshekga says they have created a timetable that accommodates the load shedding schedule, with some exam papers being written before or after the set times.
She says when it comes to subjects like ICT which require reliable electricity, the department will "work around" the challenge:
“Even if there’s load shedding, tomorrow we are writing English so we’ll use natural light. So it’s really working around it. We can deal with English with normal light so it’s going to be written during the day…whether there’s load shedding or there’s no load shedding, we’ll continue to write.”
The Basic Education Department also said it is confident that it offered enough support to prepare students for matric exams.
READ: Motshekga confident of department's readiness for matric final exams
The department noted that Eastern Cape pupils were falling behind this year's 2022 matric class. The province had the second most improved matric results last year.
As one of the support measures for these pupils - the department's Moses Simelane said learning programmes were extended in the mornings and afternoons.
“Learning and teaching support materials in the form of soft and hard copies of the Mind the Gap study guides [were used] and mock exams were written in June to prepare,” he said.
He added that they targeted two main subjects in their contingency measures.
“The Eastern Cape province for example targeted technical mathematics and isiXhosa home languages,” he said.
In addition to this, the Basic Education department said underperforming schools in this year's matric class underwent a 10-day winter programme.
The department said it is confident it has prepared matrics for the road ahead.
Simelane said the winter programme was set up to help pupils in under achieving schools with revision and to improve performance.
"It was underperforming schools that were given attention and they were given all the support and the intervention measures," he said.
He added that attendance was good.
"Actual attendance as well was very good, between 80 and 100 percent."
While this year's class was the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and had continued to grapple with the worst load shedding the country has seen, the department is confident that the support offered was enough to prepare the students for the exams.
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding won't disrupt matric exams, says Motshekga
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143007561_a-young-girl-reading-a-book-at-night-with-candle-light-she-is-wearing-an-old-white-dress-dark-backgr.html?vti=lsmjjol8hs8qzf6hlo-1-85
More from Local
SA maritime industry not conducive for State-owned shipping company, says expert
John Maytham spoke to Andrew Pike, head of ports, transport and logistics at Bowmans Law.Read More
The famous Red Bull Box Cart Race will be taking to the streets of Bo-Kaap
This weekend, cart drivers will be channelling their inner Max Verstappen with the famous Red Bull Box Cart Race.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Vulnerable 'grossly affected' as Post Office fails to pay grants: Black Sash
Many relying on state grants were caught in a situation where they were unable to access these funds at the Post Office on Thursday.Read More
New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros
The SA Cities Network has carried out a State of City Finances survey, analysing municipal finances of our nine major cities, over two local government administrative terms from 2011-2016 and 2016- 2021.Read More
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs
Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert
Energy analyst Chris Yelland said the damage at Kusile power station was due to the failure of a duct that connects Kusile Unit 1 to the smoke stack.Read More