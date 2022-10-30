Killarney gets new spinning pitch, much to the delight of CT motorsport junkies
Spinning crews from motorsport clubs across Cape Town were among the first to put the new pitch to the test.
The new spinning pitch at Killarney International Raceway was unveiled as part of the Killarney Motor Show which was held on Sunday.
The 4 500m² spinning pitch will benefit Cape Town’s large drifting and spinning community that has been calling for a dedicated facility to practise their sport.
Previously, spinners had to use a section of Killarney’s track system also used by other motorsport codes.
RELATED: Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds
The pitch will be open to all spinning groups through a booking system at the Killarney International Raceway.
The new spinning pitch was just one of a few attractions at the Killarney Motor Show which also featured new, classic, vintage, modified, stance and race displays of vehicles for public viewing.
The motor show - the largest motor show in the Western Cape with approximately 10 000 visitors annually, also had some 2 000 exhibitors and vendors on site.
RELATED: CoCT looks to boost motorsport with new lease for Killarney Raceway
The City’s Safety and Security cluster including Traffic Services, Metro Police, Disaster Risk Management, Fire and Rescue, and Law Enforcement were among the exhibitors at the motor show.
They used the opportunity to educate the public on road safety, fire safety and general safety ahead of the upcoming Festive Season.
This new spinning pitch is a victory for Cape Town on many fronts. It provides a fit-for-purpose platform where spinning and motorsport enthusiasts can enjoy their sport in a safe environment with proper safety measures in place.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
For the City of Cape Town, this contributes greatly to our campaign to get racing off public roads and into more legal environments.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
We would like to invite those spinners who are still taking part in dangerous illegal street events to this skid pan and keep the spinning out of unsafe public spaces.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
