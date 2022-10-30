Sir Lowry's Pass recycling initiative benefits from CoCT empowerment programme





Clint Daniels; Claudia Britz; Cillia Hendricks; Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management; Councillor Norman MacFarlane; Lucy Martins; Phumeza Makundayi and Maria Eeden. Picture Supplied

A group of waste pickers and collectors from Sir Lowry's Pass Village are benefitting from the City of Cape Town's Community Development Worker Programme.

Through the initiative, the group received training, which covered basic aspects of business management such as accounting and marketing that will help them make money from recycling in their area.

Protective gear, overalls, gloves, masks, refuse bags, recycling bags, spades, brooms and wheelbarrows have also been donated to the group.

The total budget assigned for this training is R26 000.

Participants are now empowered to coordinate recycling efforts in their community to create jobs and to spread awareness around what can be recycled.

The City hopes this will also hopefully lead to lower levels of litter and dumping in the area.

Officials now hope to replicate this in other communities, in the hope of facilitating a network of community-based recycling initiatives throughout Cape Town.

In South Africa, grassroots recycling initiatives like this have a lot of potential to divert waste from landfill and protect the environment. Grant Twigg, mayoral committee member for urban waste management

There are many jobseekers that can use recycling to sustain themselves, but they just need some guidance on how to maximise the income from these activities. Grant Twigg, mayoral committee member for urban waste management

Very often, communities are not sure where to go or who to speak to for assistance with the good work they are doing, and in these cases the community development worker can act as a facilitator. Grant Twigg, mayoral committee member for urban waste management