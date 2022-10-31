Alcohol consumption on beaches remains a major headache for CT law enforcement





Sea Point beachgoers found creative ways to conceal and keep their alcoholic beverages cool and concealed, but keen eyed CT law enforcement officer recover the buried stash. Picture Supplied.

Law Enforcement officers along the Atlantic Seaboard had their hands full dealing with members of the public who were persistent in their attempts to and consume alcohol on the beach.

It is illegal and dangerous to consume or have alcohol in your possession on the beach.

This past weekend, beachgoers found creative ways to conceal and keep their alcoholic beverages cool.

Eagle- eyed law enforcement officers were quick to detect the booze and and fine the offenders.

If alcohol is found on the beach, it's confiscated and the offenders are fined R500.

The City of Cape Town continues to urge people to refrain from taking alcohol to the beaches.

