'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams
Africa Melane spoke to spokesperson at the Department of Basic Education, Elijah Mhlanga, about how prepared all parties were for these exams.
The matric class of 2022 has had a number of disruptions to their schooling.
They are starting exams amid significant load shedding.
The class of 2022 has gone through immense challenges, with their grade 10 year being disrupted by the start of the pandemic, and having to manage remote learning and Covid cases throughout their grade 11 and matric years.
It is highly unusual that we have experienced something like this, which is why they need to be supported.Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson at the Department of Basic Education
In addition to this, the country has been experiencing significant load shedding, which could disrupt exams for learners.
This load shedding could not only cause challenges with writing but also with getting to venues and even transporting exam papers, as the power cuts can disrupt the flow of traffic.
Despite this, Mhlanga said it would not be practical to attempt to exempt schools from load shedding.
Schools are all over the place so if we were to exempt schools… it basically means that load shedding would be suspended.Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson at the Department of Basic Education
He said that the two subjects that require electricity, computer technology and information technology, were written last week with minimal disruptions.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49492185_test.html
