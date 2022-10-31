We need mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child' - EE's Daniels
Lester Kiewit spoke to candidate attorney at the Equal Education Legal Centre, Ebrahiem Daniels, and provincial chair at National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naposa), Yasierah Adonis, about corporal punishment in schools.
-
The Western Cape has the highest number of corporal punishment cases in the country.
-
Daniels said this shows a problem in attitude and training of teachers.
Last year, the Western Cape saw 85 reported cases of corporal punishment, the highest of any province in South Africa.
Daniels said the reason we are seeing this is because of problems with training of teachers, and the attitude, as many teachers only know how to use negative discipline.
We need a mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child'.Ebrahiem Daniels, candidate attorney at the Equal Education Legal Centre
He added that corporal punishment does not actually work as a deterrent and in fact leads to more aggression and hostile behaviours.
He said a study revealed there was a direct link between spanking and anti-social behaviour, cognitive difficulties, and aggression.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
More from Local
SA maritime industry not conducive for State-owned shipping company, says expert
John Maytham spoke to Andrew Pike, head of ports, transport and logistics at Bowmans Law.Read More
The famous Red Bull Box Cart Race will be taking to the streets of Bo-Kaap
This weekend, cart drivers will be channelling their inner Max Verstappen with the famous Red Bull Box Cart Race.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Vulnerable 'grossly affected' as Post Office fails to pay grants: Black Sash
Many relying on state grants were caught in a situation where they were unable to access these funds at the Post Office on Thursday.Read More
New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros
The SA Cities Network has carried out a State of City Finances survey, analysing municipal finances of our nine major cities, over two local government administrative terms from 2011-2016 and 2016- 2021.Read More
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs
Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact.Read More
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert
Energy analyst Chris Yelland said the damage at Kusile power station was due to the failure of a duct that connects Kusile Unit 1 to the smoke stack.Read More