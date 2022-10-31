We need mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child' - EE's Daniels





Lester Kiewit spoke to candidate attorney at the Equal Education Legal Centre, Ebrahiem Daniels, and provincial chair at National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naposa), Yasierah Adonis, about corporal punishment in schools.

The Western Cape has the highest number of corporal punishment cases in the country .

Daniels said this shows a problem in attitude and training of teachers.

Picture: paylessimages/123rf.com

Last year, the Western Cape saw 85 reported cases of corporal punishment, the highest of any province in South Africa.

Daniels said the reason we are seeing this is because of problems with training of teachers, and the attitude, as many teachers only know how to use negative discipline.

We need a mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child'. Ebrahiem Daniels, candidate attorney at the Equal Education Legal Centre

He added that corporal punishment does not actually work as a deterrent and in fact leads to more aggression and hostile behaviours.

He said a study revealed there was a direct link between spanking and anti-social behaviour, cognitive difficulties, and aggression.

