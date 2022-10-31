The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield
Sad news on The Midday Report as we remember radio legend, Jeremy Mansfield. The longtime morning show host of 702 and CapeTalk's sister station, 947, Mansfield became a household name who expanded his career into both television and publishing.
Mansfield announced on his Facebook page earlier in the year his diagnosis of liver cancer, a tragic circumstance given he overcome leukemia 13 years earlier.
He leaves behind his wife Jacqui Mansfield, and his daughter Gabriella.
Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with fellow broadcaster and longtime friend of Jeremy Mansfield, David O’Sullivan, about the legend's passing.
I was with him last week and he wanted to go out in the way that he and I had always done by having a couple of beers. He must have been very, very frail. He wasn't talking very well. His short-term memory wasn't great, but his long-term memory was there, and all he wanted to do was sit and have a couple of beers, as we've done for the past forty years, and reminisce.David O’Sullivan
We laughed a lot and he said to me as as we were leaving, he said, ' You know, I don't want anybody to be sad. I want people to laugh'. And I thought, thank you for that. [...] And all I'm doing today with my mates, colleagues and friends. We just they're sharing stories that make us laugh about Jeremy.David O’Sullivan
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- National Senior Certificate Examinations kick-off nationwide today.
- COSATU public sector unions starts mass action as wage talks deadlock.
- The man arrested after bodies of six women were found in his panel beating workshop in the Jo'burg city centre appears in court.
- Mayor of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse addresses the public.
- MEC Mzi Khumalo to hand over a seven million rands fire engine to the Midvaal Municipality.
- Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has wins election with 50.9 percent of the vote.
