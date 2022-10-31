Gone in 55 seconds: How criminals use sophisticated methods to steal cars
Lester Kiewit speaks to entrepreneur and author, Justin Harrison, about how criminals hijacked his vehicle in just 55 seconds.
Criminals are getting more efficient with their hijackings, with Harrison noting it took them just 55 seconds to hijack his Jeep.
He says that these criminals are trained in hijacking cars as quickly as possible.
According to Harrison, criminals are trained in dealerships before getting into car syndication.
A rising trend is to use a tennis ball to break into these cars, followed by using electronic equipment to override the vehicle if it's an automatic.
They tend to use a master key to override the ignition and drive off with little to no fanfare.
They know exactly what to do to open these vehicles. In fact, the way they open the door is actually with a tennis ball... They press it up against the keyhole, it pops the lock.Justin Harrison, author and entrepreneur
They've got all the electronic equipment and devices which they plug in to disable alarm systems, to override all the systems, and then they've got a master key set which are able to override ignitions. They're able to get the vehicles out of park because that, of course, is an automatic. What you're seeing is that they're literally just getting in and driving off.Justin Harrison, author and entrepreneur
