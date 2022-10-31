An icon and a legend: Friends, colleagues reflect on Jeremy Mansfield's life
Lester Kiewit spoke to friends and colleagues of Jeremy Mansfield, broadcaster David O’Sullivan and radio presenter Darren “Whackhead” Simpson and former co-host of the breakfast show Sam Cowen, about the memories they had of this broadcasting icon.
-
Mansfield passed away on Monday after announcing he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January.
-
He is remembered by friends and colleagues for his humour and spark.
Jeremy Mansfield was born 15 August 1963 in Makhanda, and had a career that spanned decades, in broadcasting, television and is remembered for bringing entertainment and laughter.
Cowen said that he defied all odds, was his old self right to the end and passed away surrounded by family, knowing that he was loved.
While he is largely remembered for his humour, he was also extremely charitable and Cowen said he raised millions in his life for the causes close to his heart.
Whatever he did, even if it was the naughtiest thing in the world, he was always looking for the charity angle.Sam Cowen, former co-host of the breakfast show
O’Sulivan and Mansfield met when they were both students at Rhodes University and had a friendship that spanned decades.
My very first memory is a very clear memory of Jeremy Mansfield walking into his tutorial as a first-year journalism student, me as an honours student, and he was wearing a pair of ballet tights because he was doing speech and drama as well, in fact that was his passion.David O’Sullivan, broadcaster
He said Jeremy had no shame walking around campus in his ballet tights, and his confidence, passion and humour remained with him to the end of his life.
I saw Jeremy last week, he was frail, but he still had the spark, there was still the humour, and he said, 'I just don’t want people to be sad'.David O’Sullivan, broadcaster
Simpson said that Mansfield redefined broadcasting in South Africa and changed the landscape of morning radio with his brave and bold way of being.
He was my mentor; he was a great friend… an icon and a legend and those words I do not use flippantly.Darren “Whackhead” Simpson, radio presenter
He said that Mansfield taught him so much and he carried those lessons through his career.
Listen to the audio clips above for more.
