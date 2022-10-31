BE FAST: How to identify and deal with someone having a stroke
Clarence Ford spoke to neurologist at Tygerberg Hospital, Dr Naeem Brey, about what to do if someone has a stroke.
-
The acronym BE FAST can help you identify a stroke.
-
Fast medical treatment is key to a favourable outcome.
Every day two South Africans suffer a stroke every 10 minutes, and every minute could spell the difference between life and death.
According to Brey, the first thing you need to do is identify the stroke, and the second is to get help as quickly as possible.
Time is of the absolute essence, the quicker you can get to help, the quicker we can do something.Dr Naeem Brey, neurologist at Tygerberg Hospital
To identify the stroke, Brey said you can use the acronym “BE FAST” which stands for Balance, Eye movement, Face drooping, Arm falling to the side, Speech that is slurred or unintelligible, and Time, meaning take note of the time and time to call for help.
Some risk factors for strokes are hypertension, lack of exercise, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, alcohol and heart disease.
Brey said that these risk factors are the cause of around 80% of strokes so managing these can drastically reduce your risk.
If someone does have stroke, call an ambulance and tell them the exact time of the stroke and ask for an ambulance to be sent immediately.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
The importance of implementing harm reduction strategies in society
Harm reduction strategies are gaining traction across the globe to address the consequences of the use of intravenous drugs.Read More
Experience luxury artisan chocolate with Hippolytas
Hippolytas is a South African luxury artisanal brand created in October 2020.Read More
Help a furry friend in need with TEARS animal rescue annual sleepathon
Animal lovers prepare, TEARS is hosting its annual 24-hour sleepathon to raise money for animals in need.Read More
Do influencers have to announce if content is sponsored?
Social media influencing has opened up a whole new world of marketing, but how well is it regulated?Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 date ideas to try this weekend
This weekend make time for your partner, or anyone special in your life, and treat yourselves to an adventure in the city.Read More
Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster
Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.Read More
How will Elon Musk's $8 premium Twitter affect users?
After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk is looking to make some changes to the app, including a paid version.Read More
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November
After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.Read More