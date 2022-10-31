BE FAST: How to identify and deal with someone having a stroke

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson Reviewing the Range Rover Autobiography P 530
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:40
MUSIC FEATURE: Jamie Jupiter and Stellenbosch Guitar Quartet
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jamie Jupiter
Marius Otto
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA maritime industry not conducive for State-owned shipping company, says expert John Maytham spoke to Andrew Pike, head of ports, transport and logistics at Bowmans Law. 4 November 2022 6:39 PM
The famous Red Bull Box Cart Race will be taking to the streets of Bo-Kaap This weekend, cart drivers will be channelling their inner Max Verstappen with the famous Red Bull Box Cart Race. 4 November 2022 11:12 AM
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3 Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devasta... 4 November 2022 10:14 AM
View all Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it. 3 November 2022 9:55 AM
View all Business
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
The importance of implementing harm reduction strategies in society Harm reduction strategies are gaining traction across the globe to address the consequences of the use of intravenous drugs. 4 November 2022 2:52 PM
Experience luxury artisan chocolate with Hippolytas Hippolytas is a South African luxury artisanal brand created in October 2020. 4 November 2022 2:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kit clash sets stage for epic encounter between Irish and Boks Ireland is set to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. 4 November 2022 8:22 AM
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

BE FAST: How to identify and deal with someone having a stroke

31 October 2022 10:29 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Health
Emergency
Stroke

Knowing how to act in an emergency can save someone’s life, so what do you do if a person has a stroke?

Clarence Ford spoke to neurologist at Tygerberg Hospital, Dr Naeem Brey, about what to do if someone has a stroke.

  • The acronym BE FAST can help you identify a stroke.

  • Fast medical treatment is key to a favourable outcome.

FILE: What do you do if someone has a stroke? Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
FILE: What do you do if someone has a stroke? Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Every day two South Africans suffer a stroke every 10 minutes, and every minute could spell the difference between life and death.

According to Brey, the first thing you need to do is identify the stroke, and the second is to get help as quickly as possible.

Time is of the absolute essence, the quicker you can get to help, the quicker we can do something.

Dr Naeem Brey, neurologist at Tygerberg Hospital

To identify the stroke, Brey said you can use the acronym “BE FAST” which stands for Balance, Eye movement, Face drooping, Arm falling to the side, Speech that is slurred or unintelligible, and Time, meaning take note of the time and time to call for help.

Some risk factors for strokes are hypertension, lack of exercise, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, alcohol and heart disease.

Brey said that these risk factors are the cause of around 80% of strokes so managing these can drastically reduce your risk.

If someone does have stroke, call an ambulance and tell them the exact time of the stroke and ask for an ambulance to be sent immediately.

Listen to the audio above for more.




31 October 2022 10:29 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Health
Emergency
Stroke

More from Lifestyle

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

The importance of implementing harm reduction strategies in society

4 November 2022 2:52 PM

Harm reduction strategies are gaining traction across the globe to address the consequences of the use of intravenous drugs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hippolytas chocolate. Picture: facebook.com/hippolytaschocolate

Experience luxury artisan chocolate with Hippolytas

4 November 2022 2:17 PM

Hippolytas is a South African luxury artisanal brand created in October 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Support some furry friends in need. Picture: TEARS Animal Rescue/Facebook

Help a furry friend in need with TEARS animal rescue annual sleepathon

4 November 2022 10:25 AM

Animal lovers prepare, TEARS is hosting its annual 24-hour sleepathon to raise money for animals in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

Do influencers have to announce if content is sponsored?

4 November 2022 9:46 AM

Social media influencing has opened up a whole new world of marketing, but how well is it regulated?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: unsplash.com

Cape Town City Guide: 5 date ideas to try this weekend

4 November 2022 8:30 AM

This weekend make time for your partner, or anyone special in your life, and treat yourselves to an adventure in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Marawa shares his story from young radio lover to renowned sports broadcaster

4 November 2022 8:21 AM

Best known for his sign-off phrase “Gqimm Shelele" Robert Marawa shares his story of becoming an SA sports icon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

How will Elon Musk's $8 premium Twitter affect users?

4 November 2022 6:15 AM

After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk is looking to make some changes to the app, including a paid version.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November

4 November 2022 5:22 AM

After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures

3 November 2022 6:41 PM

Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA maritime industry not conducive for State-owned shipping company, says expert

Local

Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs

Local

New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros

Local

EWN Highlights

PowerBall Results: Friday, 04 November 2022

5 November 2022 7:00 AM

Ramaphosa: It will cost R1.5 trillion to fund transition to zero-carbon economy

4 November 2022 8:01 PM

Numsa signs wage increase agreement for motor sector workers

4 November 2022 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA