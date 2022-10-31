BE FAST: How to identify and deal with someone having a stroke





Clarence Ford spoke to neurologist at Tygerberg Hospital, Dr Naeem Brey, about what to do if someone has a stroke.

The acronym BE FAST can help you identify a stroke .

Fast medical treatment is key to a favourable outcome.

Every day two South Africans suffer a stroke every 10 minutes, and every minute could spell the difference between life and death.

According to Brey, the first thing you need to do is identify the stroke, and the second is to get help as quickly as possible.

Time is of the absolute essence, the quicker you can get to help, the quicker we can do something. Dr Naeem Brey, neurologist at Tygerberg Hospital

To identify the stroke, Brey said you can use the acronym “BE FAST” which stands for Balance, Eye movement, Face drooping, Arm falling to the side, Speech that is slurred or unintelligible, and Time, meaning take note of the time and time to call for help.

Some risk factors for strokes are hypertension, lack of exercise, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, alcohol and heart disease.

Brey said that these risk factors are the cause of around 80% of strokes so managing these can drastically reduce your risk.

If someone does have stroke, call an ambulance and tell them the exact time of the stroke and ask for an ambulance to be sent immediately.

