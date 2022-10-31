Load shedding is an added stress to matric exams, says WC Education MEC





Lester Kiewit interviews David Maynier - Western Cape Education Department Member of the Executive Council - about how schools and matriculants are coping with load shedding.

The class of 2022 had it rough.

A once-in-a-century pandemic disrupted their grade 10 year and they had to manage remote learning throughout grade 11 and matric.

Now, load shedding is adding to their woes.

Eskom does not exempt schools from load shedding, but the Department of Basic Education said exams missed due to power cuts will be rescheduled.

There are 923,460 learners enrolled for the National Senior Certificate exams.

We are concerned about load shedding… My big concern was the Computer Application Technology practical exam and the Information Technology practical exam which took place last week… It was not ideal… All learners successfully completed practicals… David Maynier, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

Learners write in venues with natural light… If there is insufficient light [during load shedding] there is the opportunity to shift to alternative venues. It is not ideal. It makes a stressful period even more stressful… David Maynier, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

Load shedding will negatively impact on matric examinations, but we can get through. David Maynier, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

Kiewit interviewed Maynier – scroll up to listen.