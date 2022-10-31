Can divorced parents sue for maintenance for an adult dependent?
Clarence Ford spoke to lawyers Aslam Moolla and Doug Nelson about the legal rules for maintenance of dependant adults.
-
The supreme court of appeal has ruled to include adult dependants in the definition of child under the divorce act.
-
Certain conditions must be met for a successful maintenance claim.
According to Moolla a recent judgement has extended the definition of a child to include adult dependents rather than just minors.
What the Supreme Court of Appeal has done is extended the meaning of a child in the divorce act to include an adult dependent.Aslam Moolla, lawyer
This means that technically an adult dependant could claim for maintenance but certain conditions need to be met.
Moola said that legally an adult will need to sue for maintenance by themselves rather than the parent suing their ex-partner.
The adult must sue his or her father or mother in the high court for maintenance.Aslam Moolla, lawyer
The court will then decide whether or not there are reasonable ground to claim financial support.
Listen to the audio above for more.
