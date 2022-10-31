'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Mark Bussin, an executive member of the South African Reward Association.
CAPE TOWN: Employers must pay their workers a “living wage”, not just the national minimum wage prescribed by law, argues Dr Mark Bussin of the South African Reward Association (SARA).
Bussin says an employee should earn a minimum of between R12 000 and R15 000 a month for a 40-hour workweek.
He defines a living wage as remuneration sufficient for an individual and their family to have a frugal yet dignified lifestyle.
The strain of not making ends meet negatively affects workers’ emotional and physical health as well as cognitive ability.
He adds that very few employers realise that financial distress among workers is bad for business.
We’ve done a lot of research into that number… R12 000 to R15 000 for a family of four is a ‘living wage’… I’m not saying everybody has to pay it… We don’t want retrenchments, but we’ve got to start the conversation…Dr Mark Bussin, executive member - South African Reward Association
Imagine if shareholders gave up a bit. Imagine if the group executive earning millions gave up a bit… We can get there! … If you’re paying a living wage… workers are more productive…Dr Mark Bussin, executive member - South African Reward Association
Kiewit interviewed Bussin – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43282317_peanuts-falling-out-of-an-envelope-marked-salary-isolated-on-a-white-background.html?vti=maceg7wgyviueitske-1-64
