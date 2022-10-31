7 tips to survive a crowd crush
JOHANNESBURG - In Itaewon, South Korea, a devastating event took place where over 150 people lost their lives while celebrating Halloween.
The deceased are said to be crowd crushed.
A crowd crush is a situation where a group is packed closely together that no one can move.
when people are constantly pushing, stepping, breathing, & squeezing you its literally the most uncomfortable and sufferable thing to ever experience. to be stuck for hours in that state & seeing people fall beside you is absolutely devastating 💔#itaewon' ْ (@eyestanchaos) October 30, 2022
Here are some crucial tips to survive a crowd quake:
- When you enter a venue, take note of all exits
- Carefully monitor crowd density and understand where crowd crush happens
- Alert people on social media platforms of the possibility of overcrowding
- Should the unfortunate take place and you find yourself in a crowd quake or stampede, make space around your chest as it protects your ribcage and lungs
- Do not scream or push as it can cause panic
- Try to remain upright and avoid falling
- Avoid walls or any other barriers
As of 9 a.m. Sunday, 151 people, including 19 foreigners, have been killed and 82 others injured in a deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. We offer our deepest condolences to everyone who lost loved ones in last night’s tragedy. #Itaewon #PrayforItaewon pic.twitter.com/g4NYqRwbOk' KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 30, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : 7 tips to survive a crowd crush
Source : Picture: Supplied by JUNG YEON-JE AFP
