



JOHANNESBURG - In Itaewon, South Korea, a devastating event took place where over 150 people lost their lives while celebrating Halloween.

The deceased are said to be crowd crushed.

A crowd crush is a situation where a group is packed closely together that no one can move.

when people are constantly pushing, stepping, breathing, & squeezing you its literally the most uncomfortable and sufferable thing to ever experience. to be stuck for hours in that state & seeing people fall beside you is absolutely devastating 💔#itaewon

pic.twitter.com/t6GY3ABsbn ' ْ (@eyestanchaos) October 30, 2022

Here are some crucial tips to survive a crowd quake:

When you enter a venue, take note of all exits

Carefully monitor crowd density and understand where crowd crush happens

Alert people on social media platforms of the possibility of overcrowding

Should the unfortunate take place and you find yourself in a crowd quake or stampede, make space around your chest as it protects your ribcage and lungs

Do not scream or push as it can cause panic

Try to remain upright and avoid falling

Avoid walls or any other barriers

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, 151 people, including 19 foreigners, have been killed and 82 others injured in a deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. We offer our deepest condolences to everyone who lost loved ones in last night’s tragedy. #Itaewon #PrayforItaewon pic.twitter.com/g4NYqRwbOk ' KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 30, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : 7 tips to survive a crowd crush