[WATCH] Workers flee world’s largest iPhone factory in droves to escape lockdown





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 2:09).

Workers are fleeing from the world’s largest iPhone factory, in Zhengzhou in China, to escape a snap COVID-19 lockdown.

The factory employs about 300,000 workers and makes half of the world’s iPhones.

The world has moved on from Covid, but China seems unable to. © niphonsubsri/123rf.com

While the rest of the world has long moved on from the pandemic, China still enforces, with an iron fist, a “zero Covid policy” with snap lockdowns of millions at the merest hint of an infection.

Authorities have allowed the factory, owned by Taiwanese company Foxconn, to continue operating, but in a “closed loop”, whereby staff are forced to live on-site.

Workers have broken out of #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to home towns more than 100 kilometres away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU ' Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

It might only have been one person with Covid… The way China does it, it’s instant lockdowns… If you’re at work… you can be there for a week or two… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

